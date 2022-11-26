Transportation
We are excited to announce that Aberdeen School District is a proud winner of EPA’s #CleanSchoolBusProgram. With funding of $1.5 million, we will replace four diesel buses with four new full electric school buses for our students. Aberdeen is one of nine grants awarded for the Clean School Bus Program in the state of Mississippi.
EPA’s Clean School Bus program will also improve air quality in and around schools and communities, reduce greenhouse gas pollution and better protect children’s health.
Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, the Clean School Bus Program will result in healthier air for many of the 25 million American children who rely on school buses every day, all while boosting job creation and protecting our planet.
Attendance
The following staff members of the Aberdeen School District are recipients for perfect attendance for the Month of October:
Melissa Aldridge, Loisten Baker, Natasha Braylock, Lacie Durbin, Sherri Dyess, Kristen Fondren, Donna Hoskins, Rebecca Kennedy, Donna Loftin, Maranda Richardson, Makayla Washington, Shana Blanchard, Alexus Calvert, Renatta Collins, D’Angela Davis, Leigh George, Angelia Goode, China Johnson, Tonya Lovelady, Halle Mims, Alexis Nabors, Ashley Ridings, Daphne Robertson, Delora Robertson, Geneva Rowe, Tomeka Trevillion, Octavian Tumblin, Heather Walker, Terrie Walls, Evette Williams, Melissa Borgioli, Stephanie Deavens, Sherell Drake, Tiffney Edwards, Tracy Fair, Sharon A. Gladney, April Hazzle, Courtney Johnson, Dallas Jones, Madaline Kelly, Virgie Kendrick, Christopher Lairy, Jeremy Moore, Sanqueeta Meardith, Elisabeth Oliver, Jennifer Rollison, Eric Spann, Telante Webber, Kelvin Young, Willie Brandon, Dr. Manya Chappell, ZaNarrious Graham, John Jordan, Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith, Latasha Straughter-Campbell, Olivia Ulbrich, Marsha Cunningham, Jaqwana Doss, Annie Griffin, Latosha Hubbard, Monica Johnson, Barbara Page, Felicia Thompson, Annie Walker, Nora Williams, Vera Willis, Cynthia Young, Melissa Young, Jimmie Barr, Doris Buchanan, Robert Davis, Shirley Doss, Davell Ewing, Ginie Garth, Priscilla Gunn, Roy Hazzle, Loreann Hinton, Lisa Jones, Mary McMillian, Sandra Walker and Martinez Ward.
Our road to success
Aberdeen School District has earned an overall C rating on the Mississippi Department of Education Accountability Model for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Be the Change You Want to See in ASD!”
Athletics
Aberdeen High School senior Jayden Walker will represent Aberdeen in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game. The all-star game is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Milner Stadium in Gulfport. Admission is $10, and tickets will be available at the gate on game day, as well as through GoFan.
Newsletters
