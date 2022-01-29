The older I get, the more I realize I’m okay if I never take a trip to Los Angeles to see the twinkling of the big city lights and the Hollywood hills. As a kid, it was a fascinating place I dreamed about seeing, with the surfing, the skateboard culture, the cityscape and all the celebrities.
The older we get, though, the older we get stuck in our down to Earth ways and realize how unattractive a lot of that celebrity life is.
Don’t get me wrong – one of the drives that gets me through the day is getting back to my recliner and in front of the TV in the evenings to just zone out to a weather channel or whatever show sucks me in to the storyline.
As a former college newspaper entertainment editor who has written a couple of press packets for local bands, however, I’m doing a horrible job at staying relevant to what’s what and who’s who in today’s show biz scene.
Not only do I not follow any celebs on TikTok or Instagram, I don’t even have an account for either. Outside of Kim, I don’t know which Kardashian is which, and if you asked me to sing the chorus from any song nominated for a Grammy Award that’s not country this year, you’ll most likely get a blank stare. I’m out of touch.
Thinking back to being a sometimes angsty ‘90s teenager, I finally understand the blank stares the older people would give while I listened to my Nirvana and Soundgarden CDs. The Seattle sound of that era will forever be a history-changing movement, just like the British Invasion and Elvis’ dance moves.
No matter what major development in pop culture happened when you were younger, there was some older person giving it their blank stares.
Sure, I’ve got a few current TV shows that help motivate my drive to primetime, but I don’t laugh out loud at them like I used to back before Hollywood got to be so weird and overly political.
There’s something soothing about “Andy Griffith” reruns on an evening with no meetings to cover, and there’s something nostalgic that takes me back to NBC Thursday nights watching “Cheers.”
The recent passing of Betty White seemed like a moment in pop culture history that would never happen. Like many other people in my age group, I’d watch her on “The Golden Girls” on Saturday nights in the ‘80s on primetime blocks with “Amen,” “227” and “The Facts of Life.”
Life was good and life was simple way back then.
A “Punky Brewster” poster on the wall kinda put my first celebrity crush out there for anyone to see, and if there was something that came across as politically incorrect on those TV shows, nobody knew because we were too young to know.
Life was good and life was simple way back then.
Even though Betty White lived out far more big career moments before portraying Rose on “The Golden Girls,” they were from eras I didn’t know. She had her fans who grew up with her with all their collective stages in life and unlike several other celebrities, she pulled in countless more fans too young to know much about “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
My father was a good bit older and passed away in 1993, and the last phone call I remember having with him was about the encounter with his longtime celebrity crush – Betty White. She was doing a book signing in Orlando, where he lived, and he couldn’t turn down going.
After standing in line for a while, it was his turn to finally meet her. Seizing life experience opportunities like he often did, he asked if he could give her a kiss on the cheek, which she gladly okayed. What an experience to have a few weeks before he passed away.
Because of Betty White’s unexpected passing, that sweet, 99-year-old, down to Earth, grandma-type actress many of us grew up with in some decade prompted blank stares in a much different way.
Those blank stares weren’t because we couldn’t understand the lyrics or understand the tacky sense of fashion or even fathom why a famous person would act in such a way. Those blank stares were because we lost a piece of that time when things were good and simple.
Following Betty White’s death, I saw a masterpiece by syndicated Mississippi cartoonist Marshall Ramsey where she’s greeted by St. Peter at the gates of Heaven, and the message below read, “It says so much about your life and legacy if people think you died too soon at 99.”
We don’t know how many years we’ve got ahead or if what we do, say and create will still be relevant in the decades to come, but what’s important is how we’re remembered with the marks we leave.
For me, thinking back to times before they started using four-letter words and pushing the controversial envelope more and more on TV, life was good and life was simple way back then.
For the Betty Whites, Bob Sagets, Alan Thickes, Nell Carters, James Averys and Dustin Diamonds who kept us laughing out loud in the ‘80s and ‘90s with wholesome humor while on TV, it made the impression. As show biz can sometimes get weirder, thank goodness for the wholesome shows and movies still hanging on and a world’s worth of reruns still floating around on the airwaves.