As is, Monroe County has plenty of water running through it. Take a rainy spell, and it doesn’t take much for these creeks to rise out of their banks.
As a kid, I loved splashing in puddles. As a teenager, wading waist deep through floodwaters for fun rekindles lasting memories now. As an adult, though, rising waters can wear on some nerves.
It’s nothing out of the ordinary to hear about the old river or the Buttahatchie rising to flood stage and the more I think about it happening, the more I sympathize for the people living in their paths.
Summertime 12 years ago, a fast-moving stream was like a playground after I got a kayak. Literally going with the flow was way more exciting and easy on the arms than paddling in flat water. Still to this day, I haven’t tried paddling the Matubby Creek while it’s flowing at a dangerous level but still can’t forget the day I sunk the kayak after not making a turn like I should’ve and getting pinned against a downed tree.
It’s learning lessons like that preparing us to react better the next time.
As many times as I’ve seen somebody tip over a canoe or kayak on Bear Creek in north Alabama, I’ve been lucky. As close as I’ve seemed to come, though, I’ve learned how to launch a little better from the shoreline.
A few Christmases ago, I learned the lesson when the water starts to rise behind my house, it can come up quickly. Within 15 to 20 minutes, it went from being at the edge of the backyard to a little more than ankle deep through the entire 1.5 acres.
By the time I left for drier ground that night, it was starting to get over the road, probably turning a view of wide-open pastureland and pine thickets into a lake had it been light enough to see.
Several weeks ago, during a time of year we’ve seen plenty of water sprinklers dowsing grass and gardens to keep them alive, we witnessed deluges. They came flooding down throughout the county, several inches as the hours passed. If you’ve lived here for long enough, you know the flash floods are nothing out of the ordinary.
You’ve probably had to go an alternate route from underneath the railroad crossing coming into Amory on Highway 278. You’ve probably seen Aberdeen’s flood channel not able to keep up, turning parts of James and Hickory streets into ponds.
I hope if you live in or have to drive near any flood-prone area in this county, you’ve learned how to react once the unexpected comes up quickly and go another way.
With tornado season, I hope you’ve learned to move to your safe place in a hurry and with flood season, which can obviously be any time of year, I hope you’ve learned how to hustle to keep yourself self and any valuables dry.
Several weeks in early July, I made for a mad dash to move a lawnmower to higher ground and anything that could float away into a more secure place. Times before make you realize you shouldn’t waste a minute because it only takes a few to wreck a normal day.
The timing and preparedness then worked a lot better than Christmas 2015. Like a relative told me, every flood is different and thankfully, that early July deluge made for a slow riser limited to just part of the backyard.
Even though ever flood, curve ball, hiccup or obstacle in life is a little different from the one(s) before, each one better prepares you for the next one. There will always be a next one.
They say, “When it rains, it pours,” and they’re absolutely right. Sometimes we get caught in the rain without an umbrella, boots or a rain jacket and sometimes the clouds can drop three inches of rain and we’re prepared for every single drop. It just takes several sopping T-shirts to learn that lesson.