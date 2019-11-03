We all take way too much for granted. Technology has led us to expect instant results at the touch of a button. A few times in my life, I have been reminded how important it is to have a “Plan B.” Times do come when the conveniences we take for granted don’t work for us for one reason or another.
I grew up in snow country and well remember what it is like to navigate the roads when the foot pedal controls can do more harm than good, such as stepping on the accelerator in normal fashion while on ice, which results in spinning out. Likewise, stepping on the brake will result in skidding. There are times when the mechanical operations we take for granted are at the mercy of the forces of nature rather than our talents at operating them.
My apologies for the extensive traffic jam caused on Highway 25 north of the Old Highway 25 intersection on Oct. 9. I was on my way back home to Becker from Columbus worrying about why I was smelling occasional gas fumes through the air conditioning and watching the fuel gauge moving toward empty more quickly than usual.
Conversations with mechanics over the previous couple of days were inconclusive, and our customary garage was booked for days. I began to hear popping and hissing while oncoming drivers were waving their arms out of their windows and shouting to me, “You’re on fire!” When the cabin started filling with smoke, I knew I wasn’t going to make it the five miles or so back home and hastily planned an exit strategy.
I instinctively pressed the brake pedal, only to feel it go to the floor. All the power assists failed. I could only hope to be able to coast to a slow enough speed to where I could bail out onto the pavement without serious injury before I was overcome with the smoke starting to build up inside the car.
I was able to find an isolated portion of shoulder and turn the wheels toward the ditch, where resulting collateral damage would be minimal. Miraculously, I was able to open the door and roll out. I sustained only bruises and minor lacerations doing a couple of rolls on the pavement before being able to get on my feet and watch my wife’s car roll into the ditch and erupt into a large fireball.
No large explosion ever occurred, such as is portrayed so often on television and movies that feature car chases and pursuits of bad guys. The miracle of my escape from that Ford Escape was compounded by the fact that we had received a rain just a couple days earlier after a prolonged spell of unusually dry and hot weather. The rainfall moistened the ground enough to help contain the fire to a small area during the nearly 15 minutes it took for a fire truck to get there.
When circumstances suddenly turn into a scenario that leaves us feeling helpless to affect any change, we are reduced to riding out the forces greater than we are and relying on our instincts for self-preservation. This is where we find ourselves left to rely on the core values instilled in us over time that brought us to where we are now.
Core values vary with the individual. Allow me to witness to you that I relied on my faith in God. I had no time to make an elaborate entreaty for a divine rescue. There was no time for “Our Father which art in heaven,” or “Hail Mary, full of grace.”
I’m thankful for the advance providence of a recent rain that limited the spread of the fire. I’m thankful for the many people who stopped and blocked traffic to make sure I wasn’t run over while collecting my wits and getting back on my feet.
A first responder came to check me out as I walked away from the inferno in the ditch.
“You’re here for a reason,” she said to me.
While there are days when I may feel like I’m skidding out of control, believing I’m here for a reason will keep me pressing on, even when all I can figure out at the time is simply to do the next thing.