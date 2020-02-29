I sometimes miss sleeping in until noon, not caring about a credit score and dreaming big about even bigger places. Everyone goes through a stage when the world’s opportunities seem so reachable that you can almost touch them. At the same time, though, it overlaps a stage of not really caring about the future but rather for the now.
The “Where do you see yourself in 10 years?” section of my senior memory book pinged me living a pretty lucrative life, driving a really nice car and living in a really nice house somewhere way east of here. I’m sure you dreamed really big too.
About the time I could’ve been devising a solid plan to get there, full of internships, a college major that wouldn’t change and better grades, the now sort of got in the way. But…well…there was this girl. There were these friends. There was this life and there were these routines to live.
It didn’t work out with her, a lot of them have moved off hours away from here, and there are now new routines to live. Life moves on, old routines move out pretty quickly, and you’ve got to move along with them.
I can think back to lots of insomnia, thinking about my iffy future with her then and I can admit to lots of insomnia, thinking about the present state of whatever now.
As much as the now brings us joy and anxiety, one of these days we’re going to think about how good it was to have it. Mistakes and heartbreaks build up your guard and patience for the next go-round, and the good times give you something to take your mind off everything else going wrong.
Several of us had our own things keeping us late last week and one of these days, we’re going to be glad we had them. Scrolling through one certain Facebook post, though, took me back to a time before making executive decisions, paying electric bills and realizing this must be the place.
That post drew me in simply with two pictures of a college crowd somebody in the Spunk Monkees took from the stage of The Zoo, a Thursday night magnet for ICC and Northeast students to forget about the next day’s western civ. exam or a part-time shift earlier that evening at the mall.
I want to say Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and maybe .38 Special played there before we were old enough to know about that place, but the late ‘90s, leading up to I think 2004 when they closed the doors was a grand era for my age group.
The Zoo was the kind of place people either loved or absolutely feared. Yes, it could be rough some nights, with its brawls, DJ Marky Mark sometimes shaking a pool stick at people acting unruly and times when the Tupelo Police Department shut it down early, but hey, that was all part of its allure.
The guitars were really loud, and the girls were really approachable. The TV show, “Cheers,” may have had Norm, but we had Big Roy, and he wasn’t carding as much as he was just asking for your $6 for the cover charge with a smile.
Nobody cared about what may or may not go wrong by closing time, who may have had a bigger attraction for that unfamiliar girl on the dance floor, if there’d be a roadblock outside or who may not like the way you looked at them.
We were living for the now and not for 1 o’clock when security said, “I don’t care where you go, but you can’t stay here.”
Last week’s Facebook thread drummed up a lot of fun discussion and fond memories of how we used to spend a true weekend eve. I have no clue how the college kids are spending their Thursday nights now, but it was the gateway night of an era people their parents’ age can never take away. We sometimes need that now to think back on with a laugh and wonder how more didn’t go horribly wrong those nights.
Young or old, stay just a little bit reckless for future memories and good stories to tell your grandkids. Stay responsible enough, though, to know as good as the now is, it’s not as good as it gets.