In all honesty, I was about 450 words into a column about Florida’s governor recently arranging travel for 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts but decided to scrap it.
Whether you agreed with his move or not or if you described it as a stunt or as a statement, it truly tested people’s dedication to stand beside values and political topics they support.
While some locals you’ve never heard of really did rush in to volunteer and help, I have yet to find any reports of celebrities living in that affluent area who did.
The point of that column was we can passionately voice our thoughts on hot topics, such border restrictions, but where’s the action when the opportunity to help such a situation shakes out in your own backyard?
While borders, abortion, the price of gas, that talk about climate change, pandemics and guns are subjects that can sure rile up some tempers, so much of it is swirling around in a world much, much bigger than any of us can help.
We go to the polls and cast votes for the people who think like we do, and they go to D.C. and vote with people who think like them. Sometimes they get some wins for us and sometimes they don’t. Sometimes what they debate for and against is swirling around in a world much, much bigger than any of them can help.
They can’t make people go to work, make a war half a world away end or make it rain enough for farmers to have the growing season they need.
So brings up the topic that changed my mind in what to write about this week.
A couple of weeks ago, the director of Aberdeen’s food pantry called to say there’s a major issue they’re facing – securing enough food from Memphis’ Mid-South Food Bank for the 450-plus south Monroe County clients served each month.
Amory has the same issues, and Nettleton has the same issues.
You may not depend on those cardboard boxes full of food to supplement what else you eat every month or have to make the choice between buying more food or buying medicine, but I guarantee you know somebody down the line who does.
After talking to one of the Mid-South Food Bank’s directors, there are supply chain issues swirling around in a world much, much bigger than its 31-county region, and it only looks to get worse.
Food insecurity may not be one of those topics you and your friends get worked up talking about. It may or may not be one of those subjects you stand firm in finding a solution.
No matter how much you’ve thought about it before or not, the opportunity to help is shaking out right in your backyard.
I promise helping pack boxes or load cars on a Saturday morning in Aberdeen or Nettleton or lending a hand filling bags on a Tuesday morning in Amory will do you good.
Whereas getting a little too passionate about political topics you can’t change may get you in trouble if you're put on the spot, being the hands and feet will soothe your soul from all those things you see on the news.
So volunteering isn’t exactly your thing? No problem. A little bit of money or donated items really goes a long way, and I’m sure there is something you can do to make a big difference.
The world is a really, really big place, and it’s full of really, really big issues diplomats, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, kings, queens, consulates and probably the Illuminati can’t even reverse.
Let them wear themselves out trying while you make the small steps to change the world around you.
It’s a couple of dollars or hours to dedicate to a food pantry every month or a couple of bags of litter picked up every quarter that goes a really long way for you and others around you.
Tutoring a first-grader, teaching somebody how to be independent or just calling to check in on a family member or neighbor makes a difference. There is something you can do to make a big difference.
There’s a saying that 10 percent of the people usually do 100 percent of the volunteering. You’re better than that, and we can do better than that.
One of these days, every single one of us won’t be able to help as much as we need help. Whenever that time comes, I hope there’s enough karma coming back your way.
