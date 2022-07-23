Purchase Access

Rarely is an elected official in the business of giving money back to citizens, but that’s not true at your state treasury. Since arriving in office, our team has returned $50 million to Mississippians through our unclaimed money program. What is it and how can you access some of this cash? Read on to find out.

MISSISSIPPI TREASURER DAVID MCRAE is the 55th treasurer for the State of Mississippi. In this role, he helps manage the state’s cash flow, oversees College Savings Mississippi and has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians. For more information, visit Treasury.MS.gov.

