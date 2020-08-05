Thinking back to elementary school, thoughts of being a police officer or a firefighter were pretty typical subjects to occupy young boys’ imaginations while being taught of our potential when we grew up.
Those older guys were awesome, with their badges, fire suits, sirens and cool cars and trucks. I was in awe whenever I’d see a sheriff’s car driving down the road or when the sheriff, himself, would stop by for family visits.
That lifestyle was larger than the life of any second-grader.
I have no clue when other career ambitions got in the way between then and now but I’m appreciative of those dreamers who didn’t get distracted because they’re here protecting us now.
It’s been heartbreaking this year to watch the trickle down effect of bad cops hundreds of miles away from here sucking a little morale away from the good guys and girls we have protecting us here.
Even more heartbreaking was losing a Monroe County deputy and having another severely injured two weekends ago because of an accident. Our trickle down effect is seeing the good cops we have here going through the sorrow of losing a brother in blue, and that hurts.
I’ve written numerous times about how we’re a close-knit county, and the terrible accident involving our deputies is an example of how we all paused and realized how much something like this can shake us all up.
Just like so many people didn’t personally know Sgt. Kyle Thomas, who lost his life in a training exercise with the National Guard three summers ago, we all got to know of him because of that tragedy.
For so many people, the names Dylan Pickle and Zack Wilbanks didn’t ring a bell before July 25. For so many nights, though, those names and their families have been in people’s prayers.
How people react to different situations is a reflection of their own character. Seeing Facebook Live videos of elementary school-age kids running with blue-line flags in memory of Dylan is an amazing reflection of character.
They don’t live here and didn’t know him but instead of spending their time playing on their phones or watching TV, they made a lasting impression on others, especially those old enough to be their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.
As impressionable as first responders are to younger people, the older I get, the more I realize younger people’s influence is rubbing off on others.
A positive influence lasts for as long as those memories are passed along from one person or generation to another.
It’s North Side Nutrition changing the name of Dylan’s favorite flavored tea to the M17, a lasting tribute to him and his call number. It’s the number of people changing their Facebook profile pictures to a badge with a black strip with M17 on it. It’s seeing a showing of American flags waving alongside Amory Main Street. It’s those yard signs springing up countywide reading, “Thank you for your service Dylan.”
These are the vivid memories we’ll keep of someone a lot of us didn’t even know.
For the elementary kids, 24 or 27 seems old and for some 24 and 27 year olds, 47 seems old. We have no clue what wisdom, credibility, attributes and impact our futures will leave on others, no matter what we do when we go to work or show our true character everyday.
For the younger people drawing admiration from their elders, thank you. You’re evidence our futures are in good hands.
Unfortunately, younger protectors like Dylan Pickle and Sgt. Kyle Thomas were just getting started at securing us regular people’s comforts in life when their lives were cut short too soon. Zack Wilbanks will have his chance to resume his place as a protector, and we’ll all admire him even more than before the accident.
Like those of us whose career ambitions changed numerous times between kindergarten and now, these three men could’ve been anything else. Instead, their servant hearts beat too hard for them to not be protectors.
I’m sure it wasn’t quite as much about the badges, guns, cool vehicles, camo and sirens as it was knowing at the end of a shift or a deployment, they knew they were standing their ground for us – the people who chose to roam down safer career paths.
Nobody can deny this has been a rough year, and people of all ages are learning how we react to it. You’ve been showing class and care with our this tragedy, Monroe County, so keep it up during better times.
That influence is going to be remembered and repeated the next time we all come together over a tragedy. Until then, let’s be here for the ones always here for us – the ones most people don’t know by name but know that they’re en route with lights flashing when we need them the most.