You can take a late September hike through the foothills or be in the stadium when your favorite team gets the big win. You can be in the crowd when a band plays your favorite song live or dose off on the sand to the faint sounds of waves and seagulls.
When you’re caught in these enjoyable moments, your mind lets you know everything is perfect. When you’re just going through a normal lifestyle, though, all your mind knows is it’s routine. No matter how predictable those days and weeks are, they’ll be perfect years down the line.
During my freshman year of college, it was a Wednesday afternoon routine to play nine holes of golf at Fulton Country Club with two high school classmates and a couple of new friends we made. Wednesday traditions now include splitting the day between Aberdeen and Amory for work and trying to squeeze in a nap after it’s done – whenever it’s done.
One of those friends lives in Becker now, and we only see each other once or twice a year and I haven’t seen the others in who knows how long. Even though there’s probably no way we could rent a cart and play nine holes for $8 anymore, I’d almost be willing to pay Old Waverly green fees to have those afternoons back again.
Some days, experiences and years work out better than others and every New Year’s Eve we make noise and hope for the best in the months to come. Eating all that cornbread, black eyed peas and greens the next morning may not get you all the moments you want but one day, several years down the line, they may stick out as something you’d love to have back.
Thinking back, there was just something about the music, the moods, the energy level, the company you kept and the carefree spirits way back then. You didn’t realize it then, but thinking back to that timeframe was perfect.
You may not get to see or talk to the people that were a part of it, making it as great as it was, but they’re always just a phone call or text message away.
Thinking even further back, there was something about the nights stuck at home watching MTV, the days playing capture the flag with everybody your age in the neighborhood and the miles you put on your bike tires. You didn’t realize it then, but thinking back to that time was perfect.
When adolescence leads to adulthood, life pulls us all apart, but a lot of these people are still just a direct message away.
People come and people go, but they’re what helps make these moments perfect one day a long time from now. It just takes time to realize it. If it’s a few states away or just a few miles, it’s human nature to drift. As overly nostalgic as some of us can be, some of these people will always be with us – if for nothing else memories.
There are plenty of routines we’re stuck in now that will make us think back in 2040 about how great 2021 was. No matter how soon that will actually be, there are Z71 rides through Black Cat Bottom and stupid bets trying to predict the future nobody can ever take away from us.
We all drift from something for good reason, and things always get better eventually after we do.
No matter how far and fast decisions take us away from the past, we’ve always got the past to reflect upon when needed.
If you grew up in the ‘60s, you probably couldn’t understand one word the rock bands were singing in the ‘90s. If all you’ve known for most of your life is a landline, you probably get tired of hearing the cell phone ring.
You can think back to how simple and enjoyable those times used to be, but it’s not just Bell South and Crosby, Stills and Nash that helped make it happen. The people you used to listen to those records with and stay on the phone with for hours at a time did.
Whatever you plan to do with the rest of your day today, weekend or vacation time later this year may not seem like a point of perfection now but maybe someday years from now, it will.
Countless Friday nights being loud with friends at the house, a few quiet months on the coast and like almost every day from 1995 to 2004 are just a handful of times I’d love to have back. They came with their heart thumps and heartbreaks but seem perfect looking back now.
As soon as the future will be now, there are routines we’re living in now that will obviously seem perfect, mostly because of the people in the same routine with you.
When you’re younger, you have no idea what your future has in store but as you get older, you wish you had a little bit of the past back because of the people. Even though some moments seem far less than perfect now, one day a little bit of them will.
As mundane as some moments may be, don’t take them for granted. Don’t forget about them or the people making them possible because one of these days, they may finally be perfect.