The Amory Panthers pose with their championship banner after winning the Class 3A state championship.
Managing Editor
PEARL – Amory secured its first state since 1999 and did it in dominating fashion, finishing off the Class 3A state championship with an 11-1 win in six innings on Saturday.
Clayton Reese had the walkoff hit in the bottom of the sixth. The Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first two innings.
"That's sort of been our thing all year. Something good happens early and we built on that," Amory coach Chris Pace said. "The biggest thing is to not hit cruise."
Walker Maranto had a three-hit day that included a two-run double in a five-run second inning.
Bo Rock was named the series MVP after going the distance in Game 2, allowing one run on two hits, a walk and striking out three.
Melissa is the managing editor for the Monroe County Journal.
