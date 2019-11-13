AMORY • The Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) board of directors held a special meeting on Nov. 12 to review the results from the broadband survey mailed to the members. The response received indicated a landslide of support to proceed with establishing rural broadband internet service across Monroe County.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was exuberant over the results.
“No one at MCEPA was listening to anyone about this project until member-owners rose up and made their voices heard,” he said. “Over 10 times the amount of members cast their vote for the broadband project than even voted in the last board election.”
From the survey, 3948 members out of the 10,871 members responded that they “would definitely or probably would” subscribe to MCEPA’s broadband service, per general manager Barry Rowland’s press release.
“This would compute to a 36 percent take rate, which is much higher than the calculated take rate from our first feasibility study,” Roland said. “The board of directors and I feel like the survey result is the most accurate way of judging the success of this project.”
The board voted to move on to the next step in the process, which is to take appropriate action to amend the MCEPA Articles of Incorporation to allow for activities authorized by last year’s legislation known as the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act.
“This step will require a vote from the membership of ECEPA,” Rowland said. “To insure that every member has the opportunity to vote, a ballot will be mailed to the members.”
Per the results of the survey, 3106 members, or 65.68 percent, currently have internet access at the location where they receive electric service from MCEPA. Conversely, 1571 members, or 33.22 percent replied that they did not have internet service.
4148 members, or 87.71 percent, replied that they would be willing to purchase fiber-based internet service from MCEPA at a minimum speed of 100 Mbps at a projected cost of around $50 per month, as opposed to 472 members, or 9.98 percent, who would not.
A resounding majority of the 4535 respondents, or 95.90 percent, agreed that MCEPA should offer high speed fiber internet to its members, compared with 140 respondents, or 2.95 percent, who voted “no.”
Per Rowland, three prospective vendors for the project will be interviewed, whereupon work groups will be established to work with the vendor selected. A final decision as to system design and consultants will be made in the near future.
“This victory for the future belongs solely to the member-owners of MCEPA who made their voices heard,” Presley said.