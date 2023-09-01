HATLEY – Coming off a blowout loss to Mooreville, the Hatley Tigers came in looking to make a statement in Thursday’s rival game against Smithville, and they succeeded.
The Tigers hit the ground running all night long to pick up a 39-13 victory, claiming their second-straight win against Smithville for the first time in roughly 36 years.
“From what I understand, the expectations of Hatley in the past is that we’re not too good. You’d walk into games, expect to get beat and walk off the field, but that’s not us anymore,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “That standard is gone now, and that’s because of these guys. The way that they work and act on and off the field is a big factor, and our coaches put in a lot of work too and do an awesome job for us.”
The Tigers opened up the game with an exclamation point as Cole Fisher snagged an interception on Smithville’s opening drive. Following the pick, it took Hatley three plays to find the end zone as Cayson Williams broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run.
Braxton Harlow’s two-point conversion gave the Tigers an early 8-0 lead three minutes into the game. Smithville saw success on its second drive as Chandler Brunetti and Carson Spann controlled the ground game.
Brunetti moved the Noles down to the red zone after finding Parker Dean and Barker O’Brian on a pair of first-down completions. Brunetti punched it in on a five-yard run to cut the score to 8-6 after the failed two-point conversion.
Hatley posted a long drive going into the second quarter with Harlow, Williams and Ty McCollum splitting carries. Williams got the Tigers down to the one-yard line after an 18-yard run, and he dove in for his second touchdown of the day, putting Hatley up 14-6 after the failed two-point conversion.
“Cayson (Williams) is an absolute baller, and some colleges are going to be absolutely lucky to have him,” Lee said. “We’re going to miss him next year, and we’re glad to have him lead the way for us this year and last year. He’s the stick that stirs the pot for us.”
The next two drives for both teams stalled out, but Smithville gained a little bit of momentum after Wes Wiggins recovered a fumble near midfield. Hatley’s defense responded back when Fisher deflected a pass to force a turnover on downs before the half.
Hatley’s Braden Pyron made a statement to kick off the third, breaking free for a near 60-yard kickoff return to give the Tigers a 20-6 lead. Smithville moved the ball well early with runs from Conner Dabbs and Spann, but the drive ultimately ended in another turnover on downs.
With the ball on their 28-yard line, the Tigers moved the sticks with a pass from Logan Brown to Fisher. After a pair of short runs by Williams and Kane Wren, McCollum jetted to the end zone for a 57-yard run, and Brown’s extra point put Hatley up 27-6.
The Noles got their offense going from the 28-yard line after Brunetti connected on a deep pass down the field to Ben Frederick on second and long. A pair of carries by Spann, plus a 26-yard completion from Brunetti to Barker O’Brian, set up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Brunetti to Lane O’Brian.
Braden Sanders’s extra point cut the score down to 27-12 with 3:28 remaining in the third. Hatley immediately answered back with the ball on the 49-yard line as Williams scored his third touchdown run of the night, going 51 yards to the house.
“I came off of a bad game last week, so it was all about revenge this week and getting back to where I’m supposed to be as the starting running back,” Williams said. “My big o-linemen up front helped me out a lot. Being able to keep the trophy here for my senior year means a lot to me.”
The Noles struggled to get their offense going after the big touchdown as their last drive of the third quarter ended in a turnover on downs.
Hatley hit the ground running in the fourth as carries by Harlow, Wren and Williams got them down to the 14-yard line. McCollum punched in his second touchdown of the night to put the Tigers up 39-13 with 7:48 remaining. Smithville’s last two drives of the fourth were unsuccessful as Hatley walked away with the win.
“Our tackling wasn’t very good tonight,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Hatley just lined up and shoved it down our throat, and we never responded to that. Penalties hurt us all night long, and our lack of tackling was the difference. I told the kids that we could either keep falling down this hill or we could climb back up. The choice is ours, so we’ve got to get back on the grindstone and get after it.”
Williams finished with 163 yards on nine carries, while McCollum tallied 89 yards and Harlow added 62 yards for the Tigers. For Smithville, Spann finished with 74 yards on 15 carries.
“These boys completely deserve it because of the work that they put into the offseason,” Lee said. “They bought into our new offensive system, and defensively, they rolled down the field and smacked people in the mouth tonight. Only allowing 13 points is huge for us, and I’m proud of them for bouncing back the way that they did after taking one to the chin against Mooreville.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.