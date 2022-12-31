The year 2022 was nothing short of spectacular with numerous memorable moments in the world of high school athletics.
January
Both Amory basketball teams kicked off January by winning the Monroe County Tournament again. The Lady Panthers defeated Smithville to claim their second-straight tournament win, while the Panthers topped Hamilton to take home their third-straight tournament victory.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers won their first Lee County Tournament in three years after defeating Mooreville.
After taking down Booneville and Nettleton, Amory’s soccer teams improved to 7-0 in the division.
Amory’s Charleston Wallace posted a career-high 34 points to lead the Panthers to an overtime win against Nettleton.
Jordan Neese’s 17-point night helped lead the Smithville Seminoles in picking up their first division win of the year against TCPS.
Smithville’s Tristin Price signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career with East Mississippi Community College.
Both Amory soccer teams picked up wins over TCPS to finish out the month of January by clinching the division with an undefeated record.
The Amory Panthers picked up back-to-back division wins against Noxubee County and Hatley, while Nettleton basketball added to their division record with wins over Aberdeen.
Hatley’s Jaxon Knight scored a career-high 45 points in a win over Hamilton.
The Amory Lady Panthers’ soccer team reached North half for the first time in the program’s history after defeating Forest in the second round. The boys’ team also defeated Forest to secure a trip to North half for the sixth time in their last 11 seasons.
Nettleton’s Madison Miller signed with Northeast Mississippi Community College basketball.
February
Five area players signed to continue their football careers on National Signing Day. Nettleton’s Roderick Patterson and Amory’s Jaurquez Ivy both signed with Itawamba Community College, while Aberdeen’s TJ Fields and Jenari Ball signed with Northeast Community College. Aberdeen’s Braxton Cunningham also signed with Mississippi Delta Community College.
Both Amory soccer teams fell at North half to St. Andrews.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers sealed first place in their division with a win over Amory, while the boys’ team picked up a two-point win over the Panthers.
Amory basketball finished off the regular season with wins over Smithville.
Smithville’s Brayden Jones began his career as a professional archer after seeing success in the 2021 semi-pro season.
The Hamilton Lady Lions secured their spot in the playoffs after defeating West Lowndes and Okolona. The Smithville Lady Noles also clinched their spot in the playoffs with a win over Tremont.
The Panthers fell in the division tournament championship game against Noxubee County, while the Nettleton Lady Tigers also fell to Noxubee County in the girls’ championship game. The Tigers took down Aberdeen in the consolation game, while the Lady Panthers defeated Aberdeen in the girls’ consolation game.
Amory’s Charleston Wallace and Nettleton’s Madison Miller both reached 1,000 career points.
Amory’s Reed Stanford, Landon Koehn, Macie Williams and Emma Pinkerton competed in the Northeast Mississippi all-star soccer game, while Amory’s Riley Grace participated in the MAC North/South all-star game.
Amory softball picked up a pair of jamboree wins against Smithville and Itawamba AHS.
Both Aberdeen teams, Hamilton and Smithville’s girls and Nettleton’s boys all fell in the first round of the playoffs.
Both Amory basketball teams’ season comes to an end after second-round losses to North Panola and Booneville.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers advance to the third round after beating Winona and North Panola but fall against Booneville in the quarterfinals.
The Amory Panthers sweep through the baseball Monroe County Tournament.
Aberdeen’s Taniya Morris became Aberdeen’s first female powerlifter to advance to state.
Both Amory Christian basketball teams advanced to the championship game in the division tournament and finished as runner-ups to Grace Christian Academy.
March
The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs’ softball team picked up their first win of the season against Columbus in a high-scoring 36-31 win. The Lady Bulldogs also took their first two division wins of the year against Noxubee County.
Amory rallied back from down 6-0 to defeat Itawamba AHS 10-9.
Amory Christian basketball finished as state runner-ups after falling to Unity Christian.
The Lady Noles took a 10-0 win over Baldwyn behind an eight-strike shutout from Chloe Summerford.
Nettleton’s Drew Humble signed to continue his football career at Anderson University.
Amory’s Everett Price sank his first career hole-in-one and finished as medalist in the meet against Itawamba AHS and New Albany.
Nettleton’s Zavion Dilworth, Jamarion Ball and Sharman Mosely competed in the North/South All-star basketball game.
The Hatley Lady Tigers won three of their four games to win the Monroe County Tournament.
The Lady Panthers took a pair of division wins against Nettleton, while the Lady Noles opened division play with a 15-0 win over TCPS.
The Hatley Lady Tigers stayed perfect in the division with a win over Amory.
Smithville’s Colton Malone pitched a no-hitter through four innings with seven strikes in the win over Tremont.
Twelve powerlifters made the podium at the state meet, including Amory’s JaTavious Ward, Ron Jenkins and Nathaniel Walker; Nettleton’s Savannah Harlow, Marley Ford, Autumn Jones, Emma Mask and K’Lee Capps; Smithville’s Jake Jarrett.
Amory’s Sasha Burdine signed to continue her volleyball career with Mississippi University for Women.
April
The Nettleton Tigers overcome a nine-run deficit to defeat Caledonia after Jaylon Betts hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh.
Hamilton’s archery team finished third at the state championship meet.
Amory’s Kinzie Marchetti signed to continue her volleyball career with Mississippi University for Women.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers upset Hatley after a walkoff hit by seventh-grader Kennice Finnie.
The Hatley Tigers defeat Smithville after a walkoff hit by Cade King.
The Nettleton Tigers and Smithville Lady Noles clinched their respective divisions.
Amory’s boys’ and girls’ golf teams both won the division tournament to cash in their fourth-straight tickets to compete in the state tournament.
In softball action, the Lady Lions and Lady Panthers both advanced to the second round, while Hatley clinched first place in the division after beating Nettleton.
Amory’s Charleston Wallace and Reed Stanford both signed to continue their athletic careers. Wallace signed to play basketball at Belhaven, while Stanford signed with ICC baseball.
Amory’s Jayla Spratt and Hamilton’s Liberty Hughes both took home gold medals at the state track meet.
The Amory Panthers and Smithville Lady Noles advanced to the third round of the playoffs after blowout wins.
Amory’s Gray Thornton committed to continue his basketball career at ICC.
Amory’s girl golf team finished eighth at the state meet.
Both Hamilton, Hatley and Nettleton teams and the Lady Panther fell in the second round of the playoffs.
May
The Smithville Lady Noles and Hatley Lady Tigers fell in the third round of the playoffs.
Amory’s boys’ golf team won second place at the state tournament.
The Panthers sweep Booneville at North half to advance to the Class 3A state championship game.
Smithville’s Chandler Woodham, Aden Casey and Khirei Standifer, and Amory Christian’s Michael Spotts both signed to continue their basketball careers at Blue Mountain College.
Seven football athletes competed in the NEMFCA All-star game, including Aberdeen’s TJ Fields, Jenari Bell and Braxton Cunningham; Amory’s Jaurquez Ivy and Jalyn Nathan; Hamilton’s Rye Howard and Nettleton’s Ty Walton.
Nettleton’s Annalyn Housley signed to continue her tennis career at Jones College.
The Amory Panthers won their first state championship since 1999 after defeating Seminary.
Hatley hired former Nettleton defensive coordinator, Seth Lee, as the next head football coach.
Hamilton’s Quinn Pounders was named MVP of the NEMCABB all-star game, playing alongside Hamilton’s Joshua West and Smithville’s Dayton Hipps and Peyton Nanney. Nettleton’s Evan Smith and Jackson Cheek also played in the all-star game.
June
Nettleton’s Farren Young took over as Nettleton’s soccer coach.
The Amory Lady Panthers promoted Chelsea Garrett from assistant to head basketball coach.
Amory’s Charleston Wallace, Nettleton’s Madison Miller and Smithville’s Chandler Woodham competed in the NEMBCA all-star game.
Several Monroe County softball athletes competed in the NEMSBCA all-star game, including Nettleton’s Tamiya Martin, Smithville’s Chloe Summerford, Hatley’s Emma Rose Thompson, Smithville’s Orlandria Smith, Hamilton’s Faith Imel, Amory’s Macie Williams and Hatley’s Bre Harmon.
Amory’s Everett Price and Sam Parker signed to continue their golf careers at ICC.
Nettleton’s Annalyn Housley competed in the MAC all-star tennis match.
The Aberdeen Bulldogs won the Panthers’ 7-on-7 tournament against Ripley.
Amory’s Jaurquez Ivy received the first David Hadley scholarship.
Hatley volleyball promotes Ashley O’Fallon from assistant to head coach.
Amory’s Tyler Sledge pitched a shutout with five strikeouts in a win over East Union at the NEMCABB Tournament.
Amory’s Kayla Standfield had an unassisted triple play against Southhaven in the 10U Fastpitch State Tournament.
The Amory Lady Panthers’ soccer team went undefeated at the Meridian Community College Tournament and won the Saltillo Summer Tournament in the same week.
Hatley’s 8U softball team won the Mississippi South Championship against Houston.
July
Amory’s Morgan Mitchell got set to continue her soccer career at the United State Merchant Marine Academy.
Amory’s Andin Johnson prepared to continue his baseball career with the University of North Alabama, while Hatley’s Emilee Slade geared up to continue her softball career with Mississippi University for Women.
The 10U Hatley All-Stars won the Dixie Youth AAA Division II Mississippi State Championship, while the 12U Hamilton All-Stars won the Division II Ozone State Championship in Philadelphia.
Smithville’s Peyton Nanney signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career with Mississippi University for Women.
Hamilton’s Tori Harrison announced that she planned to continue her softball career at Tuskegee University.
August
Smithville’s Brayden Jones was selected as ASA Men’s Open Rookie of the Year.
The Hamilton Lady Lions’ volleyball team picked up back-to-back wins at the Hatley Classic, while Amory’s volleyball team kicked off the season with a four-set win against Mooreville led by an 18-kills night from Ella Grace Phillips.
Amory and Aberdeen picked up jamboree win against Kossuth and Southeast Lauderdale.
The Lady Noles took a pair of wins against Hatley and Nettleton.
In the first week of football action, Aberdeen picked up a win against Okolona, Amory fell in a narrow loss to Itawamba, Hamilton took down Hatley in a blowout win, Nettleton pulled through in a close one against Eupora, and Smithville stalled in its game against Belmont.
Hatley’s Chloe Mills helped lead the Lady Tigers to a four-set win over Houston after recording 10 of her 14 aces in the final set.
September
The Hatley Tigers ended Smithville’s 11-year winning streak against them, claiming the Hatley/Smithville Bowl trophy for the first time since 2011.
Amory picked up its first win of the season against Caledonia behind a three-touchdown night from Jatarian Ware.
Hamilton’s Kyver Verner rushed for 325 yards on 16 carries and tallied five touchdowns in the win over Smithville.
Amory’s Morgan Mitchell was named the Skyline Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Smithville picked up its first win of the season against Alcorn Central behind a 149-yard and three-touchdown night from Chandler Brunetti.
Hatley’s Logan Brown finished with 131 passing yards in the comeback win over Belmont.
The Amory Lady Panthers and Hamilton Lady Lions added to their division record with wins over Aberdeen and Smithville.
Nettleton volleyball fell to Saltillo during the Lee County Tournament championship match.
Hamilton moved to 5-0 for the first time since 1984 with a win over French Camp.
The Hamilton Lady Lions clinched their division for the third-straight year with a win against Okolona. Madison Mitchell tallied 12 aces and five kills, while Abigail Gill added 11 aces.
Nettleton battled in a double overtime win against Senatobia with Zavian Dilworth making to game-winning two-point conversion pass to Nick Owens. Braylen Williams also accounted for six touchdowns and threw for nearly 400 yards in the win.
The Panthers knocked off the Bulldogs for their fifth-straight A-Game victory.
The Amory Lady Panthers claimed their division for the third-straight year after beating Nettleton. The Hatley Lady Tigers also clinched their spot in the playoffs after taking a pair of wins against Aberdeen.
October
Amory’s Charleston French and Emmanuel Randle combined for 162 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead the Panthers over Hatley.
Aberdeen defeated Nettleton to take its first division win of the season.
The Smithville Lady Noles snagged their first playoff win in their volleyball program’s history against Ashland. Nettleton and Hatley also won their first-round matchups.
Nettleton and Smithville took their first division wins against Hatley and Falkner.
The Hatley Lady Tigers defeated Winona in the second round but fell to Alcorn Central in the third. Amory, Nettleton, Smithville and Hamilton saw their seasons come to an end in the second round.
The Amory Christian Lady Lions finished their regular season undefeated with a win over Victory Christian.
Amory’s relay team of Kyle Dykes, Jax Boykins, Sam Black and Jurdan May finished third during the state swim meet.
Amory and Hamilton highlight football action to end the month as the Lions clinched their division for the first time in 36 years, while the Panthers claimed the Division 4-3A for the second-straight year.
Amory’s Charleston French eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season while tallying 211 rushing yards with five touchdowns in the win over Nettleton.
November
Hamilton’s Evan Pounders helped close out the Lions’ undefeated regular season after scoring a last-minute touchdown against Sebastopol.
Smithville secures its spot in the playoff with a win over Thrasher.
Amory breezes to a first-round win over Yazoo County, while Aberdeen and Nettleton’s seasons came to a close in the first round.
Amory’s Karsen Sanders signed to continue her softball career at East Mississippi Community College.
Amory baseball’s Corbin Gillentine, Bryce Glenn, Tyler Sledge and Walker Maranto all signed to continue their baseball careers for their respective colleges.
The Lions defeated Resurrection in the first round of the playoffs but fell to Taylorsville in the second round, finishing the season with a 12-1 record.
Smithville fell in the first round to Simmons.
Amory’s Charleston French became the Panthers’ all-time leading rusher during their second-round win against North Panola.
Hamilton’s Brady Davis signed to continue his baseball career at Delta State University.
Smithville native Colid Boyd signed with East Mississippi Community College baseball.
Hatley’s Molly Harlow finished 10th at the cross country state meet.
The Panthers fought back from down 20-7 to defeat Winona in the third round.
Amory’s Kami Wilf signed to continue her volleyball career at Northeast Community College.
The Panthers’ season came to an end after falling in overtime to Noxubee County.
Hatley promoted Grant Johnson as the new baseball coach.
Hatley’s Luke Moffett was one of two Holmes Community College football athletes named to the All-MACCC North Division second team.
December
Smithville’s Brayden Rowland scored 25 points to help lead the Noles to a win over Tremont during the Smithville Tournament.
Nettleton’s Zion Seals led the Lady Tigers with 26 points in their first division win against Aberdeen.
Amory’s Ben Gault and Walker Mitchell both scored hat tricks to lead the Panthers to a division win against Nettleton.
Hatley’s Kenlee Wilkinson scored a career-high 29 points against Hamilton and eclipsed 750 career points in the game against Amory.
The Noles overcame a 12-point deficit against Hamilton to win by three points.
Aberdeen’s Jayden Walker and Amory’s Hayden Dozier represented Monroe County at the Bernard Blackwell All-star game.
Hatley’s Jaxon Knight eclipsed 1,000 career points during the Tigers’ game against Nettleton.
Amory’s Kobe Williams participated in the Dream All-American football game at Sofi Stadium in California.
