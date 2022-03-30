Someone might read this headline and look at the record of baseball teams like Amory and Nettleton and go, they’re not in a rhythm?
Sure they are, but in the last few weeks, it’s been difficult to do so with minimal midweek games, coming off last season when these teams, primed for a deep playoff run, were used to playing three or four games a week.
Last season, I talked a lot about how good Division 1-3A was then – and it proved true, when you saw all four of those playoff teams making it to the third round. Those teams were battle tested by that division when they got to the playoffs, and it certainly paid off.
Those two teams are equally as talented this year, but the division realignment has made finding games during this stretch of division play a little difficult.
The new baseball division for this year and next automatically just has five teams in it, which leaves one dead week of division play for Amory, Hatley and Nettleton. Aberdeen opted not to have a baseball team this season, so scratch off another week, and Noxubee County has pretty much played everyone in doubleheaders, which takes off another game day.
I was at Hatley on Friday where they were waiting on a Noxubee team that ended up being over an hour late, and I saw a group of guys who just wanted to play. They’ve already had to deal with those days they haven’t had a game scheduled and didn’t want to miss another one, even if it was going to be an easy win.
Last Monday, Amory and Nettleton each added in games and got wins, which means coaches are working to find games to fill those slots as best they can. The Panthers even added in another game on Saturday against East Union, which made two games for them against another couple of teams with one loss. That kind of competition made them better already and will pay off down the road as well.
But it proves difficult to find those games to add in because most teams in our area are going to be in divisions with six teams, which means they don’t have those open dates. Some of the only teams that would be available are those same division opponents, and there’s no need to play them another time, especially when it’s possible you could see them down the road in the playoffs.
This never really was an issue in basketball because all the teams in the division played each other twice, and you have more non-division games sprinkled in amongst the division ones. It definitely was noticeable in football when teams either had to deal with a week off or find another team outside of their division that happened to be in the same situation.
I’m not really sure what the solution is since it’s really just a product of so many 3A teams moving either up a class, like Houston, or down one like Belmont and Choctaw County, but I know it has to be frustrating for teams.
It’s a testament to the diligence of these coaches that they have done a great job finding the teams to fill those games when they can and having their teams ready to go after a layoff of a few days when they can’t. After all, all these guys just want to play.