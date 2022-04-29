Things are starting to heat up in the playoffs in 3A softball as Amory, Hatley and Nettleton are all on the verge of playing some of the best teams in the class.
Last week, the Amory Lady Panthers had no problem cruising through their first-round matchup against Byhalia, winning 16-0 and 22-2 in last week’s doubleheader, but they will see a tougher opponent in the second round.
Amory is set to face off against Kossuth, a team that saw a lot of success last season, reaching North half and falling to the reigning state champions Booneville. This series will definitely be a sight to see as both teams finished with nearly identical records on the season, plus they are familiar with each other.
The Lady Panthers ran into Kossuth last year in the regular season and dropped both games, so they will look to get their revenge in the playoff.
Coming off of a bye week, the Hatley Lady Tigers will also meet a tough opponent in the second round in Mantachie. The Lady Mustangs may have not seen a ton of success last year, but they have drawn together a pretty solid season this year, finishing with a 20-6 record.
These teams do not have too much familiarity with each other as the last time they matched up was five years ago in an 8-4 Hatley loss, but I am sure it will be a good series.
Mantachie will also be coming into this series with a lot of momentum after a pair of shutout wins in the first round against Winona. I imagine the Lady Tigers will come into this series with the same mindset that they have had all season and put on a show.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers' performance at the plate helped them roll to a pair of first-round wins last week against Water Valley. In the two games, the Lady Tigers tallied 25 hits in the wins with nearly everyone walking away with a hit.
Nettleton will hope to carry over this success at the plate as they are set to take on Yazoo County in the second round. The Lady Tigers should have more momentum going into this series as Yazoo County is coming in off a bye week.
With how competitive these three teams have been this season, I know it is going to be interesting to see how these second-round games shake out.