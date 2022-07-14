Stepping out of your comfort zone to get the job done is a big part of growing and maturing, and that is something that I have been doing over the past week.
Now that most summer practices and games have come to an end, we have entered the real dog days of summer, but of course, the show must go on. I have taken this sluggish period to work ahead on stories, figure out ways to improve my work and dabble in the art of feature writing.
I have learned that feature writing can be fun and challenging at the same time because it challenges writers to turn regular news stories into more compelling, personal stories.
This whole concept of feature writing was fairly new to me as I have only written a few feature stories in my college courses at Mississippi State, writing about a former NFL player from the area, how COVID affected local journalists and things of that nature.
I also did a story for the Chickasaw Journal on Houston’s Luke Hancock after Mississippi State won the College World Series, but even with my limited experience, I still found myself a little nervous going into my first big feature for this week’s paper.
Despite having my own personal doubts, I did not let that hinder me during the process, and I became more and more comfortable listening to and telling these people’s stories.
We started the week by interviewing Amory’s Morgan Mitchell, who decided to continue her soccer career with the United States Merchant Marines Academy. Mitchell’s decision received a lot of attention on social media and getting the opportunity to learn even more about her story was pretty interesting, to say the least.
After that, we interviewed Hatley’s Emilee Slade and Amory’s Andin Johnson. These two were considered high school standouts for their respective schools and after solid years at Meridian Community College, they both have committed to universities.
Slade committed to play softball at the Mississippi University for Women, while Johnson committed to play baseball at the University of North Alabama. One cool takeaway that I got from their interview was how much they have continued to improve at the next level.
Lastly, we talked with Amory’s JJ Jernighan about his journey from walk-on athlete at Mississippi State to earning a scholarship. Jernighan’s story really hit close to home for me considering our parents are close friends, and I have known him since we were kids.
Listening to him talk about everything that he has gone through to get to this point was really inspirational, and I am excited to tell his story along with the other blessed athletes that I have interviewed.
Working on stories like these not only allows me to share people’s stories with the public but also helps me become a better reporter. These four interviews have made me more comfortable conducting them, and I am excited to do more feature stories in the future.