I could probably make a list of the things that I missed out on in the year 2020, and I could also make a list of the things that I was glad that we somehow were able to have happen.
Major League Baseball – Cardinals baseball, to be specific – can find itself on both of those lists.
I remember all those discussions back in April and May of 2020 about whether or not we would get to play an MLB season and how long it would be. First, I was upset because I wanted more than anything a normal season of 162 games or as many as they would allow us to have.
As more and more events got canceled, there were more things I was concerned about than having a long baseball season. I can remember telling my parents that if we just got to play high school football in the fall, I would be willing to sacrifice the entire MLB season. It’s just one year for me of many years of watching it, and a senior season for a high school athlete is something they can never get back, which so many experienced last spring.
Thankfully, both were able to occur in 2020, although the MLB season was shortened dramatically to 60 games. It definitely wasn’t enough for me, but it was better than nothing.
It’s been a breath of fresh air though, having a full season this year, even if my favorite team has been struggling a little bit at times. Even when the season started, attendance was limited, and I wasn’t sure how many games I would be able to attend. When they announced that Busch Stadium was opening to full capacity and our tickets were ordered for two weekend series, I couldn’t wait to be back in my favorite place.
Outside of a few masks and some small changes, being back in Busch felt just like it did two years ago.
Some of the odd things to get used to that didn’t make much sense to me were not being able to use cash or carry in a bag of any sort.
Like most people these days, I’m definitely one to rarely have cash anyway, so that part doesn’t bother me, but not being able to carry a purse in can be a little strange for a female. And it’s a little bit of a silly rule – I highly doubt anyone’s purse is going to be transmitting COVID.
But the atmosphere is still the same, and that’s the important part. We went to four games this year and only had luck seeing a win in one of them, but that didn’t change how much fun I had too much. We were lucky enough to have great seats in all four games, even being not far behind the dugout for one of them.
The game is obviously the most important part for me being in Busch Stadium, but it’s not all of the experience. It’s eating the food, smelling that baseball park fresh air, seeing the view of the Arch in the distance and much more.
Last year in July, when a lot of things were still mostly closed down, my family and I made a trip to St. Louis, and even though at that point I knew we wouldn’t see a game that year, I asked if we could stop by the stadium. I knew I wanted to see it, even if I couldn’t go in.
My view this time was a lot better on the right side of those gates.