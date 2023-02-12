Last week’s Division 4-3A Tournament did not lack any excitement from the first tipoff to the very last on Friday.
Coming into the tournament, the Aberdeen Bulldogs only had one win on the season and were on a 12-game losing streak, but they did not let that prevent them from shocking everyone. The Bulldogs displayed some of the best effort that I’ve seen from them all season to take down Hatley and seal their spot in the playoffs.
This game had playoff-level energy as it was a chippy and physical duel that had everyone engaged. Both teams left it all on the floor, and everyone watching definitely got their money’s worth.
Aberdeen’s Cinderella story in the tournament did not end there as they also defeated another top dog in the division, the Noxubee County Tigers. After the win over Noxubee, I asked head coach Kelvin Young if he expected his team to end up capturing the third seed when the tournament was all said and done. He replied, “We came in with the mindset to win the whole thing.”
That same winner’s mindset helped Aberdeen upset a lot of talented teams in the tournament and if they can keep that up, they’ll have a bright future ahead of them.
The Hatley vs. Amory girls’ series has been a delight to watch this year as far as how close the outcomes always are, and Friday’s consolation game was no different. The Lady Tigers shot the lights out to start the game, but Amory stayed at its own pace and managed to come back to take the lead in the fourth.
Absolutely no one knew how this nail-biter would end until junior Madison Whitt drilled a three-pointer with 28 seconds left to give Hatley the lead and ultimately seal the win. This game wasn’t the only back-and-forth nail-biter of the day as the boys’ championship game between Nettleton and Amory also ended in a last-second game-winner.
The Panthers controlled the game for most of the way, but the fourth quarter is where the Tigers shined. Nettleton’s three-point shooting helped them get back into the game and tie things up late.
Both teams traded blows in the final seconds, but Nettleton got the last punch as senior Zavian Dilworth scored a layup with two seconds left to clinch the win for the Tigers. This narrow win marked the first time in three years that Nettleton had won the division tournament.
Playoff basketball begins this week, so we can expect a lot of these teams that shined in the tournament to have a lot of momentum going forward.
