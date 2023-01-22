With the basketball regular season coming to a close, soccer playoffs ramping up and football signing day coming up, it’s fairly easy to overlook the fact that we are officially two weeks away from the start of baseball and softball jamborees.
In the tradition of the beginning of any season, preseason interviews for our special sports sections always keep me entertained and give me an idea of what to expect from each team.
Aberdeen softball is returning the same pieces from the past few years, so the optimism is high amongst this group with years of experience under their belts. Aberdeen baseball is making its grand return after sitting out for a year. The Bulldogs will look to get back into the swing of things by competing in multiple doubleheader games against their division rivals.
As I write this column, I haven’t officially interviewed Aberdeen’s new coach or Amory’s softball coach, but I am excited to hear what they’ll have to say about the upcoming season.
I believe no team has higher expectations than the reigning 3A state champion, Amory Panthers. Head coach Chris Pace acknowledged that his team has a target on their backs after last year’s success, but he has faith that his returning stars can carry the team to another big season.
Hamilton and Nettleton baseball also have high expectations for their teams after finding season in the regular season. Both coaches talked about trying to get over the hump and making deeper runs in the playoffs, which I believe both teams are fully capable of.
It’ll be interesting to see what teams like Hatley and Smithville baseball have to offer this year, and I’ll be excited to watch them compete in the Monroe County Tournament on February 14th.
As far as the other softball teams in the county, Hamilton, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville have all been historically good programs that performed up to par in the regular season. Hamilton and Hatley will look to bounce back after a short-lived playoff run, while Nettleton and Smithville plan to go deeper as the only two softball teams to make it out of the second round.
Outside of baseball and softball, sports like golf, tennis, track, powerlifting and archery have become very popular spring sports around the county. All of these sports provided us with a lot of memorable moments, and we can expect the same things this year.
