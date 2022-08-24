I have written by my estimation well over 500 columns that have went in this spot over the years from 2012 to 2022. Most of those have always been easy and fun to write, but this one, by far, will be the very hardest.
After more than 10 years at the Monroe Journal, I’m wrapping up my last few days with our paper, headed on to the next opportunity. When I say this was the most difficult decision I have had to make in my entire life, I truly mean it. This newspaper, this place and oh, especially the people, have meant the world to me and been such a special part of my life – if I try, I don’t think I can possibly express how much, but that’s what this space is for, is to make that attempt, right?
When I started here in 2012, I was at a point in my life where I was searching for something good. I didn’t really know where I was going professionally or personally, and I had taken a job in Starkville when Brandon Speck approached me to tell me he was coming to the Daily Journal and asked if I might be interested in his position here. He knew getting back into sports writing was my goal, and thankfully, Charlie Langford, our amazing general manager then, took a chance on me, despite the fact that it had been a few years since my experience as a sports editor in Corinth.
It was almost like fate led me to make this my work home then and my real home three years later when I got tired of driving back and forth and realized Amory was where I wanted to be.
For me, it’s been all about the people who have made this home – those of you who have become friends or even as close as feeling like extended family. It’s been the coaches who have been so amazing to work with and cover. It’s been the parents who have always made me feel welcome at games and that I have forged genuine friendships with.
And above all else, it’s been the kids I have covered here that have made this job the absolute best 10-plus years I could ask for, whether you are one of my first group of babies who are now adults with children or have coaching jobs of your own or whether you are still on the sidelines or in dugouts with me today. You are what have made countless hours at games worth it and what makes all the wins, accomplishments and championships I have witnessed with you all so special.
I grew up as an only child, and I always say that this job gifted me with all the “adopted little brothers and sisters” that I could want. Those bonds will definitely be what I will remember and miss most.
If I tried to list everyone that I’m going to miss when I go, well, we don’t have enough room in this newspaper, I’m afraid. If I tried to name all the special moments, I would likely leave something out, but I know I always remember times like standing on the sidelines at Amory two years ago watching a last second playoff win; covering a great player and friend, Jared Johnson, get chosen in the MLB draft three years ago; and all the many times I have stood in the dugouts in Ridgeland, Pearl or Starkville and watched state championships clinched, including a very special one with Amory baseball just a few months ago.
I’m leaving you all in great hands with Deon Blanchard, who has done an amazing job as our sports editor since I was promoted last year, and I won’t be a stranger – I think my heart will keep dragging me back to Amory for an occasional visit, and I hope to see our teams when they are in my new coverage area with the Daily Corinthian.
Until I see you all again, just know that you are all leaving me with a lifetime of memories, friendships and connections that I will always be grateful for. Thank you for accepting a newcomer 10 years ago and making me a true Monroe Countian.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.