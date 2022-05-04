We could mark it back to 2012, and I can’t think of a single weekend in the spring that I haven’t spent covering a baseball or softball playoff series, excluding that nightmare known as spring 2020.
This past weekend marked the only other time as for once, I wasn’t in a baseball or softball dugout. I was at a baseball field though, spending the weekend seeing my first St. Louis Cardinals’ games of the season.
One thing I promised my family when I got promoted to General Manager was that I would take more vacations during the school year. They planned a trip to Opening Day, which of course, has always been one of my goals to attend, and I opted out of that one since it was during our first Railroad Festival in years. I regretted that decision, and I wasn’t going to miss our plans for this weekend trip.
Despite seeing two losses, it was an enjoyable vacation. Being at Busch Stadium is always like being at a second home, and I got to experience seeing the Clydesdales and seeing the Cardinals’ five Gold Glovers get honored on Friday night, two things I’ve never seen at the many games I have attended before.
It did, however, feel odd keeping up with all of our second-round playoff matchups through GameChanger or Twitter updates instead of being at an actual game.
It was also a bummer to see how many of our playoff teams we lost this weekend. Despite the fact that so many of them had really tough matchups, I was optimistic we would come out of the second round with a few more than we did.
And we did have so many close games that just didn’t go our way such as Hamilton baseball’s first game against TCPS, Nettleton’s second one against Booneville and both Hatley softball games against Mantachie. Both Hatley pitchers Peyton Wilkinson and Ashlynn Dabbs had amazing outings – they just ran into a pitcher that’s been mowing down the competition all year in a division that is full of arms just like her.
We came out of the round with dominating performances by Amory baseball and Smithville softball, neither of which was surprising to me.
They are both going to be really challenged this next round – Amory by Kossuth and Smithville by Vardaman. Personally, I was both dreading and looking forward to a hopeful North half showdown between Amory and Nettleton, but to get to North half, the Panthers have to get through a really good Kossuth team first. Amory hasn’t seen Kossuth since a couple of tough division losses last year, but this team has grown in leaps and bounds since those games.
For Smithville, they face a Vardaman team that took them down with ease in the state championship three years ago. There are definitely a few still left from that team – this year’s seniors first of all. It’s a lot of the same faces for Vardaman as well, so I know they are looking forward to facing off again.
Getting out of town was refreshing, and getting to Busch earlier in the year was a change of scenery in a good way. Maybe next go around, I’ll plan the next April or May visit around our playoff matchups – the postseason is a tough time to miss.