After hearing the news that Aberdeen would be going virtual and cancelling all events until further notice a few weeks ago, it seemed like it was just a matter of time before all the other county schools followed suit.
Last week, we found out that most of our schools would be out and a good chunk of upcoming basketball events would be canceled due to Covid. This was daunting news to me at first because we were just getting into the heart of the season, but my worry slowly but surely turned into optimism as the week progressed.
Times like these really reminded me about the start of the 2021 high school football season. We only had two of our county teams playing, while the rest were in quarantine. For a moment, it seemed like we were never going to officially get the season started with a full six teams, but like everything else in life, we managed to get through it and have an amazing year of football.
Even though things are looking shaky right now midway through the basketball season, I know we will overcome the obstacles that Covid is throwing at us and finish out the year strong.
With all the negative news and cancellations going on, Friday seemed like a breath of fresh air for me after getting to attend one of the biggest division rivalry basketball games of the year.
The Amory Panthers hit the road on Friday to take on the Nettleton Tigers for the first time this season.
The history between Amory and Nettleton runs deep. Last season, Nettleton took the first game between the two in a 10-point win for the Tigers. Amory bounced back later in the season to take a 15-point win, but Nettleton got the last laugh in the division tournament, grabbing a nine-point win over the Panthers.
Before the game, Melissa informed me about the constant back-and-forth nature that these two teams go through throughout a season. Originally, I picked Nettleton to win in a close one due to the fact that they did not have any players missing, while Amory was missing a starter and two key bench pieces.
This game was so good and competitive that it needed an extra quarter to decide the winner. The short-handed Panthers banded together to defeat the Tigers in overtime, and senior guard Charleston Wallace put on a show all night long to notch a career-high 34 points.
Being able to witness this amazing game first-hand made me even more grateful that it did not get canceled like some others. Hopefully we can continue to see more good games like this as the season goes on without the interruption of Covid.