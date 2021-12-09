If there is one thing that I cannot stand the most, it's watching a really good movie with a heartbreaking ending.
You know those movies where a main character goes through a lot of rough patches in the early stages of the movie. Then, the action begins to rise and the story line takes a turn for the better as the actor starts to overcome their hardships to become successful or happy.
Suddenly, the movie takes a turn for the worst in the last 30 minutes, and it leaves you completely stunned. Sitting through that hour-long moment of uplifting narrative arc, just for the movie to end in a way that you did not want it to can leave anyone with a bitter taste in their mouth.
This type of story arc is comparable to the Amory Panthers’ 2021-22 football season.
The Panthers had a tough start to the year under a new head coach, losing their first two games of the season. People doubted them for a while, and other teams possibly started to consider them as a non-threat. That is until they started to figure things as a team and overcome their adversities during division play, cue the rising action portion of the story arc.
One team down, then another and another, sweeping their way through the division and heading into the playoffs with a 6-3 record. The rising action continued as the Panthers dominated in the playoffs, winning four straight games to make it to State for the first time in 19 years. Incomes the climax and falling action portion of the story.
Both teams fought hard for the rights to be named a state champion, but ultimately, the Amory Panthers, who had been through so much this season, fell in the final 48 minutes of their story.
Story arcs or occurrences like this may make us upset and wonder, why do things have to end this way? In my opinion, it helps us as viewers really appreciate the journey and experiences that the characters went through along the way.
I really enjoyed watching this year's Amory team grow before my very eyes, and I know everyone that was a supporter enjoyed it too. Congratulations to the Amory Panthers on accomplishing goals that have not been achieved in years, and hopefully, everyone can look at this experience as a driving force going forward.