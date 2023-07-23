It is one of the most exciting times of the summer for a sports reporter and football fan as we are officially one month away from opening night. With all the changes surrounding this season and the new personnel that each team has, it is bound to be an entertaining year.
Aberdeen vs. Shannon
The new-look Bulldogs will host their Week 1 matchup against a team that they haven’t seen since the 2016-2017 season, the Shannon Red Raiders. Aberdeen fell to Shannon 37-14 in the last meeting.
One thing to expect from both of these teams is a ton of explosive plays as both teams are extremely athletic with multiple players that can go the distance at any point. A few key offensive players to look out for on Aberdeen’s side are first-year quarterback Maurice Howard, running back Don Gilleylen and senior receiver Justin Payne.
Senior guys like Jaqualen Cunningham and R’Jay Hazzle will look to lead the Bulldogs’ defense after losing a few long-time starters to graduations.
Amory vs. Pontotoc
Amory will travel to Pontotoc for their first game of the season, and the last time these two teams faced off was in 2018, a 45-7 loss for the Panthers.
Similar to Aberdeen, the Panthers will have a few new faces out there after graduating a couple of long-time starters. One thing that Amory will not lack is experience as almost all of their “new” players got to play significant varsity minutes during a few games last season.
On the offensive side, seniors Isiah Smith and Elijah Spratt will be two big targets for Amory’s passing game, while Emmanuel Randle will take on more responsibilities in the ground game with a talented group of blockers in front of him like Memphis commit Kobe Williams.
Amory’s defense has been a catalyst for them over the past few seasons and with guys like Nathaniel Walker, Spratt and Allen Dobbs returning, they could be in for another big season.
Hamilton vs. Biggersville
Hamilton will open up their season on the road as they travel to Biggersville. The Lions will have a lot of momentum heading into this season after their stellar year last season. The last time they faced off against Biggersville was in 2016, a 12-6 win for Hamilton.
Hamilton’s receiver core will be one thing to look forward to with senior Jacourey Miller returning along with a few athletic newcomers like Tae Rice, TyQues Lindsey and Willie Green. Trent Jones and Blake Gosa will lead the charge on the ground game, while Woods Gramling or Justin Verner will be featured at quarterback this year.
On defense, Rokelle Cox will be a valuable piece on the defensive line.
Hatley vs. Mooreville
Hatley will also hit the road to start the season as they will travel to Mooreville. The last time these two teams met was in 2016, a 27-6 loss for the Tigers.
One positive for this year’s Hatley team is that they return just about everyone that played starter’s minutes last year. Junior Logan Brown enters his third year as the starting quarterback, while Cayson Williams and Braxton Harlow return as the dynamic duo on the ground game.
Williams and Harlow also played big roles in Hatley’s defensive effort last year, and Banks Smith will lead the way on the offensive and defensive lines.
Nettleton vs. Caledonia
The Nettleton Tigers will host their Week 1 matchup against Caledonia. Nettleton picked up a 41-13 win over Caledonia last year and will look to do so again this year.
Jaiden Dilworth and Braylen Williams starred during last year's win as they both combined for 294 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Williams also went 15-for-25 passing while tallying 175 yards and a touchdown reception to long-time starter Anterion Venson, who also finished with 77 yards on the night.
All three of these guys are big playmakers for the Tigers that stood out last season and over the summer.
Smithville vs. Belmont
The Noles will host Belmont for their first game of the year, a team that they beat 12-0 on opening night in 2019.
Smithville only graduated one person from last year’s team, and they return one of the biggest senior classes that they’ve had in a while. Second-year starting quarterback Chandler Brunetti had some bright moments last year in his first season starting, and he will have all of his receiving targets back like Barker O’Brian, Ben Frederick and Daniel Dobbs.
The Noles will also have some solid options at running back to look forward to like Conner Dabbs, Brody Tucker and Braden Sanders.
