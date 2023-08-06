Hamilton’s Icie Cockerham has never shied away from taking advantage of any opportunity given to her. From high school to NAIA golf to Division I golf, Cockerham has always paved the way for herself.
She is now on par to start a new chapter on a new course as she plans to continue her golfing career at the University of South Alabama.
“I wanted to get my masters in accounting, so I decided that I might as well take advantage of the opportunity that COVID gave me to continue playing collegiate golf in the meantime,” Cockerham said. “I’ve been in Hattiesburg for the last four years and it’s been great, and I wouldn’t change it for the world, but I wanted to go somewhere new. I talked with a few schools in Kentucky, Texas, but South Alabama was the perfect fit.”
Cockerham is eager to get the opportunity to focus on golf while taking online courses to get her degree.
“South Alabama has really great facilities, and I’ll have the opportunity to get my accounting degree completely online,” she said. “That’ll give me a chance to spend more time playing and practicing golf instead of going to a program where I have to be in person. That’s really exciting to me.”
Even though she is moving on to greener pastures, Cockerham still cherishes her time at William Carey University, where she was able to rack up many different accolades such as finishing eight in the SSAC Championships, finishing par or better four times while notching a win at the Redhawk Fall Classic and winning her first collegiate match at the Ram Invitational at Montgomery and to be named the SSAC Women’s Golfer of the Week.
“William Carey gave me the opportunity to play collegiate golf so without them,” she said. “They really gave me the first step that I needed whenever I quite frankly wasn’t good enough to play D1 golf, so I’m extremely grateful for the time I spent there.”
The challenges that Division I presented were rugged at times, but Cockerham’s teammates and coaches provided an overall support system that made her transition from NAIA to D1 a little bit smoother.
“I’ve kind of struggled since I got to Southern Miss in the competitive aspect of it because it’s a night and day difference as far as workouts, practice schedules, tournaments and the caliber of players,” she said. “Southern Miss had a great program, and I was surrounded by a coach and teammates that all supported each other and wanted everyone to get better. Our thing was ‘iron sharpens irons’, and we worked on doing the small things right because that’ll take care of the big things that we wanted to accomplish. It was a hard transition, but I was surrounded by the absolute best people.”
Cockerham credited her two coaches at Southern Miss, Lucy Burke and Maribel Lopez, along with her long-time swinging coach Tony Luczak and her dad, Tracey Cockerham, for helping her become the player that she is today.
“I worked hard for everything, but where I’m at is because of the people who loved me, believed in me and supported me along the way. Tony Luzak was my swinging coach throughout my golf career and more specifically, I just want to give credit to my dad," she said. "My coach, Lucy Burke, played D1 collegiate golf as well, and she lettered all four years. She played alongside one of the best golfers in US history and tried to play professional golf. She had a lot of patience and understanding, and she won the respect of everyone on the team. Working alongside her and our assistant coach Maribel Lopez was one of the biggest blessings that I’ve had in collegiate golf.”
Even though the transition was hard, Cockerham was able to work hard in Southern Miss’s program and saw significant improvements in her game.
“One of the biggest differences specifically in my game coming from NAIA to D1 is all I worked on was ball striking at NAIA, but everything went into chipping and punting at Southern Miss,” she said. “At that level of the game, you know that you’re going to hit it off the map. In NAIA, I practiced a lot on my own, but we had drills, structured practices and did a lot of course management stuff rather than just sitting on the range for a long time.”
During her time at Southern Miss, Cockerham was able to learn a few valuable lessons that she believes will benefit her in the future.
“Our motto with the team was ‘How do you eat a well?’ and the answer was one bite at a time,” she said. “Like I mentioned earlier, as long as you do the little things right, the big things that you want to accomplish are going to fall into place. I also learned very quickly that it’s not about how much you know, but it’s about asking questions to the people that know more than you. I no longer had a fear of asking for help, and I embraced the idea of teamwork and learned that it takes a village.”
Cockerham witnessed a strong act of teamwork during the Palm Beach Garden course, an event that she called her most memorable match at Southern Miss.
“During Conference my first year, I came as an extra player and wasn’t expecting to play, but I got the opportunity to play one of the days out at Palm Beach Gardens,” she said. “That taught me the lesson that you never know what’s going to happen, so you should always be prepared. It was really awesome to see my teammate, who got benched, still be out there supporting us, and she was happy that I got the opportunity.”
Going from one D1 program to another, Cockerham hopes the knowledge that she gained while at Southern Miss will make for a successful final year of golf at South Alabama.
“I started playing golf at 16, so I look at every year that I get to play as a year of experience that I didn’t have,” she said. “In my two years at Southern Miss, I really learned how to score every when I wasn’t playing my best. When I was at William Carey, I feel like I played really well, but I wasn’t very knowledgeable about the game. I feel like I’m extremely knowledgeable of the game and whenever I start hitting the ball really well, it’s going to be really fun.”
One thing that Cockerham hopes to improve on while at South Alabama is valuing every moment on the course.
“As far as the mental aspect of the game, I want to start being more in the moment because that was one thing that my coaches have really preached, taking things one shot at a time,” she said. “If you stay in the past, you’re going to be angry and if you worry about the next shot, you’re going to be nervous. It’s really about being grateful for the opportunity that you have right now and making the most of it. Every shot that I hit this upcoming year, I want to approach it like this one is going to be the best one that I’ve ever hit in my life.”
As far as goals are concerned, Cockerham wants to make a lasting impact with South Alabama’s program while being a leading player on the team.
“I hope to be one of the leading players on the team at South, but even more so, I want to leave a lasting impact on the program,” she said. “Even if it isn’t in a scoring average, I want to be able to look back and see that I left the program better than I found it.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.