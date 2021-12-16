How do you typically get into the Christmas spirit each year? Do you attend your local parade? Are you the type to have Christmas songs on repeat the entire month, or are you like me and love to casually watch old Christmas movie?
There are plenty of ways to get holly and jolly during the month of December, but my way has been completely different this year.
I know that the month has just started, but with the lack of December-like weather and knowing that my family’s annual Christmas party was not going to happen for the second year in row due to Covid, it has been a struggle to keep my holiday spirits high.
Last week, I found myself getting more into the holiday spirit by typing out a couple of letters to Santa that were sent in from second grade classes across Monroe County.
I saw requests ranging from simple things such as Barbies, action figures and clothes to a trillion dollars, superpowers and a time machine. It was also cool to see what types of toys and gifts are popular amongst kids these days. I found it funny to see that 98 percent of kids had some type of iPhone added to their wish list because back when I was in the second grade, the best phone out was the Motorola V3 Razr.
Reading over these letters honestly put a smile on my face and made me wonder what else did I used to ask for from Santa. Unfortunately, all of my lists are somewhere lost in the North Pole, so I cannot recall I asked for.
If anyone is having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit like I was, I highly encourage you to grab a copy of our paper and read through our ‘Letters to Santa’ section when it releases. I guarantee that you will get a good laugh from them, and your spirits will be uplifted.