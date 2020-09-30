No one said winning had to be pretty, and there was plenty of ugly football to be played this past Friday night.
And I’m not just talking about the muddy, sloppy field conditions left behind from the rain that came through due to Hurricane whatever this week’s name is. Nobody played a particularly pretty game this week, but isn’t that kind of the nature of the beast this season?
Hamilton and Smithville’s game definitely started out on the ugly side of things and stayed that way for pretty much most of the night.
It was just 2-0 at the half as it seemed that both teams had a few chances to really score but never could seem to get it done in the first half.
The Lions finally came alive in the second half, coming through on offense when they needed to, but their defense was really the story of the game, forcing seven turnovers. It was a huge win for a team that at this point could just as well be 3-1 if some breaks against Vardaman had went their way. Hamilton hadn’t beat Smithville since 2013 (one of the only losses the Noles had on a year in which they reached state), and I knew it would be a close one with the two rivals coming in.
On the Smithville side, things haven’t been pretty so far at all for the Noles, but it’s a combination of growing pains and dealing with coming off their two-week quarantine.
Last week against Biggersville, the Noles only practiced for about three days after being off two weeks, and I know they are still playing catch up, in addition to breaking in a lot of young players who never saw the field last season.
Nettleton too has dealt with its quarantine issues, not having been on an actual one as a whole team like Smithville did, but the Tigers were coming off a one-week break and had to shake off the rust in their win over Aberdeen.
That’s a team that impressed me in Week 1, which would have been their last week they had most everything lined up the way they wanted it. Against Baldwyn, they were missing several key players due to the quarantine issue, and I think many of those had very little practice time before playing Aberdeen. They are still our lone undefeated team, and it’s going to be interesting to see if they impress as much as they did in Week 1 once they get fully back in the swing of things.
Our most consistent team through the first three weeks was Amory, which took its first loss this week against New Albany. I’m still a big believer in what the Panthers have going on this season, but they have another huge test ahead as they open Division 1-3A play this week. Between them, Booneville, Nettleton and Kossuth, this division could be anybody’s, and it will be all about seeing how they bounce back from this loss.
It’s hard to believe we are already at the beginning of division play – losing the first two games and then anticipating the season so much feels like it’s already flying by. And now it’s officially business from here on out as everyone will be in the thick of their playoff races.