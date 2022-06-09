Now that school is out, sports have come to an end for the most part and summer is here, it is only fitting to recap one of the most successful years that we have seen from a school’s athletic program.
The year that the Amory Panthers have had in athletics can be described in many different words, but I will describe it in one…reminiscent. Let’s take a break from present-day matters, hop in a time machine and go back to the times when the Panthers saw this much success in multiple sports.
The last time that this happened can be dated all the way back to the mid to late 90s when their football program won back-to-back state championships in 1994 and 1995. These were the teams’ first two championships ever, and it was only a sign of things to come.
Amory’s reign continued two years later as its baseball team won their first state championship, while the football program won its third a year later in 1998. A year after winning it all in football, Amory baseball and slow-pitch softball won state championships.
The Panthers saw similar success in the early 2000s as their football finished as state runner-ups in 2002, while the baseball program finished as runner-ups in 2003 and 2010. With all this success in the 90s, early 2000s and 2010, the Panthers seemed to have been stuck in a lull for a while until this past year.
The 2021-2022 Panther football team set the tone for the year, reaching state after taking down North Panola at North half. Amory’s season ended in a bittersweet moment, finishing as state runner-ups after a loss to Jefferson Davis County, but it was a big step in the right direction.
In the winter, Amory athletics saw more success with both of its basketball teams reaching the second round of the playoffs, while both soccer teams made it to North half. This was a major accomplishment for the girls’ soccer team because it was the first time in the team’s history that they reached North half.
As the season changed, Amory athletics continued to succeed, and the spring was full of hardware for the Panthers. In powerlifting, we saw JaTavious Ward win a first-place medal at state, while his teammates Ron Jenkins and Nathaniel Walker placed second in their respective weight classes.
A month later, Amory’s golf team brought home the second-place trophy at state, while Jayla Spratt walked away with a first-place medal for Amory track in that same month. With all of this success going on, it may have had some people thinking “What’s next?” Well, the moment that happened next was history in the making, 23 years of history to be exact.
On May 28, Amory baseball claimed its first state championship since 1999, making it the third state championship in the program’s history to cap off a great year for the Panthers.
Amazing, outstanding and incredible are adjectives that you may hear around the town to describe everything that Amory athletics has accomplished this year, but I will just stick to my word…reminiscent.