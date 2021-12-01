I would like to start off by saying I hope everyone out there had an amazing and safe Thanksgiving week! My week was a little busy to say the least.
It started last Monday when we had three of our county’s basketball teams participating in tournaments. The Amory Lady Panthers and Smithville Lady Noles traveled to the Saltillo Shootout, where the Lady Panthers matched up against Ripley and the Lady Noles faced off against Saltillo.
Amory’s boys headed to the New Albany Tournament to take on Senatobia, and Nettleton’s teams traveled to the Hickory Flat Tournament, where the girls played East Webster and the boys played Pine Grove.
I ended going to the New Albany Tournament, while Melissa headed to Saltillo to watch Smithville’s girls. This was the first real game that I got to cover for Nettleton, and I expected it to be a treat. From what I have heard over the first few games, Nettleton’s teams have gotten off to a really good start, and the boys have been blowing teams out.
To my surprise, both teams fell on the first day of the tournament. The Lady Tigers blew a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter, while the Tigers got beat by 27 to a talented Pine Grove team. Both teams; however, bounced back on Tuesday and picked up wins.
On Tuesday, I went to Saltillo to watch Smithville’s boys play Ripley, which ended in a 44-point loss for the Noles. After that game, I traveled to New Albany to watch the Panther go against the tournament host Bulldogs, since I did not get to catch Amory the previous day.
The Panthers were the only team to grab a victory on Monday and it was a big 49-point win for Amory. Tuesday’s match had a different outcome as the Panthers fell to New Albany by 10 after a hot second half.
After all the basketball tournaments were done, I finally got the chance to relax for a moment and focus my mind on one of my favorite holidays of the year, Thanksgiving.
Despite the Dallas Cowboys and my Mississippi State Bulldogs both taking tough losses on the day, I still had a lot to be thankful for this year.
Speaking of being thankful, I know the Amory Panthers had a lot to be thankful for after their win at North half last Friday to advance to the 3A state championship.
This is the first time in 19 years that the Panthers will be moving on to state, which is crazy for me to think about. I was three years old the last time that Amory made it to state, while majority of their roster wasn’t even born yet.
I was so happy to get the opportunity to experience that moment in person, watching my former high school team celebrate after the win. I know this is a big moment for the players, coaches, faculty and people of Amory. Hopefully this Friday, the Panthers can come back to Amory as state champions for the first time since 1998.