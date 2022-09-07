SMITHVILLE – For the first time since 2011, the Hatley Tigers took the throne away from Smithville in their age-old county rivalry.
The Tigers’ running game and overall physicality helped them gain a big lead at halftime, and they managed to hold off the Noles in the second half to take a 28-20 win on Thursday.
“This game was a testament to our guys and how hard they’ve worked over the offseason,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “Smithville is a great football team that we expect to go deep in 1A, and they’re not a pushover in any way, shape or form. The work’s not done though. We still have stuff to do, and we still have another big ball game coming up.”
Both teams wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the first as Hatley’s Cayson Williams broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run on the third play of the drive. Shortly after, Smithville’s Barker O’Brian tied the game at 6-6 on an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Tigers continued to hit the ground running with the ball on the 38-yard line. Williams, Braden Pyron and Braxton Harlow rushed for positive yards, and a pair of penalties moved Hatley into the red zone.
After the penalties, Logan Brown snuck in on an eight-yard touchdown run to give his team a 14-6 lead with eight minutes left in the first after the two-point conversion run by Brown. Hatley got another chance to add to its lead after recovering an onside kick at the Noles’ 39-yard line.
Carries by Seth Terry, Williams, Michael Foster and Pyron marched the Tigers down the field, but Smithville’s defense picked up a needed stop on third down. An offsides penalty was called against the Noles, which gave Hatley a first down, and Josh Griffin dove forward on a six-yard touchdown run.
Terry completed the two-point conversion run to give Hatley a 22-6 lead with 41 seconds left in the first. Both teams’ defenses were locked in during the second quarter as their drives stalled out to leave the score at 22-6 going into halftime.
“Defensively in that first half, Smithville didn’t have the ball a whole lot because we recovered that onside kick and got the ball right back after a fumble,” Lee said. “All that was just a testament to how hard our defensive guys work and run to the ball.”
Smithville’s first drive to start the second half had some bright moments with Conner Dabbs carrying the ball, but the drive ended in a sack. The Noles quickly got the ball back at the 49-yard line after a defensive stop, and Chandler Brunetti connected on a 49-yard touchdown pass to Carson Spann.
Brunetti found O’Brian for the two-point conversion, cutting the score to 22-14 with 3:38 left in the third.
Hatley responded on its first drive of the fourth as multiple carries by Williams helped move the chains for the Tigers. Williams found some daylight for a 50-yard touchdown run, giving his team a 28-14 lead with 9:25 left in the game after the failed two-point conversion.
The Tigers’ defense came away with a takeaway after the score as Harlow got an interception at Smithville’s 34-yard line, but the Noles’ defense forced a turnover on downs to get the ball right back.
Brunetti connected on back-to-back first-down passes to O’Brian and Daniel Dobbs, and he found O’Brian again for a 16-yard touchdown pass to cut the score to 28-20 with 5:15 left in the game.
Hatley received the ball at the 20-yard line after the score, and the Noles’ defense got a big stop on third down. The Tigers opted to go for it, and they were able to get the first down after an offsides penalty was called against Smithville.
Williams iced the game with a pair of first-down carries to clinch Hatley’s first win over Smithville in 11 years.
“Between Cayson (Williams) and Michael (Foster), they had two big rushing games for us,” Lee said. “They were clutch for us in the end because we wanted to take off as much time as possible since Smithville was knocking at our door. They’re a great team that can score at any point, so there was no time for us to get comfortable.”
Williams led the way in rushing for the Tigers with 188 yards on 18 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Foster also tallied 28 yards on the ground.
“Coach Heath (Smith) put the ball in my hands when they needed to and trusted me to play both sides of the ball all night,” Williams said. “The first touchdown gave us some momentum, and I knew that we just had to keep running with it. We love Coach (Seth) Lee because he pushed us all summer and prepared us for this moment right here.”
For Smithville, Brunetti finished with 95 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Dabbs added 35 yards on the ground.
