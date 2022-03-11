Last week, I wrote a mini-rant about how 95 percent of our games got canceled due to the figurative 40 days and 40 nights of rain we experienced and how there was little action going on.
At the end of that column, I talked about hoping for a more exciting week, and that’s exactly what I got.
The string of semi-warm weather and sunny skies made for a good week to go out and watch some baseball and softball. With the Amory Tournament going on, alongside a handful of softball games and trying to finish up our spring sports tab, you could just imagine I had a lot going on last week.
Heading to Hamilton three out of five days last week to watch its softball team go up against other teams in our county was just the base of my busy week. The real fun accorded on Friday and Saturday, covering the Amory Tournament.
Coming off a big win last Monday against Ripley, the Panthers matched up against Starkville on Friday, and I was there for the action. Neither team seemed to have full control of this game, and it was so close that it needed an extra inning to decide the winner. Unfortunately, Amory was not able to come out on top.
On Saturday, Amory looked to redeem itself after the narrow loss the previous day, facing off against Itawamba AHS. You could tell losing in Friday’s game gave the Panthers a little bit of extra motivation in this game, but the start to the game was far from ideal.
The Panthers found themselves in a 6-0 hole in the second inning, and they were unable to dig themselves out of that hole until the bottom of the fifth inning when something magical happened. The Amory dugout and a few fans broke out into the infamous Panther Magic chant to amp their guys up.
Now, I do not really believe in magic, but I do believe in Panther Magic. Being an Amory native, I have witnessed plenty of Panther Magic first-hand where Amory’s teams would fall behind by a substantial amount and then rally back to get the win.
This same outcome remained true as the Panthers scored nine straight runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Amory went on to win that game against Itawamba by one run, not only proving that Panther Magic is real but also showing that it is still alive and well in the community.
As the season goes on, I do not think this will be the last time we see or hear about Panther Magic from this Amory baseball team.