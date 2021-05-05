Three tennis teams sent players to the Class 3A individual state championships, held last Monday and Tuesday in Oxford, with two groups getting all the way to the championship matches.
Nettleton’s Trey Hallmark finished as a state runnerup for the second time in a row in boys’ singles, falling to St. Andrews’ Vitor Da Silva, 6-0, 6-0. He won his first three rounds with easy 6-0, 6-0 wins in the first two and a 6-4, 6-3 win in the third round.
In girls’ doubles, Viviann Housley and Annalyn Housley also finished as state runnerups, falling 6-1, 6-4. They won 6-0, 6-0 in the first round; 6-1, 6-0 in the second round and 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 in the third round to reach the championship match.
Payne McDaniel and Blake Williamson also made it to state in boys’ doubles, winning the first round 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 before falling in the second round, 6-0, 6-0.
Amory’s Caroline Nestor fell in her semifinals match, 6-1, 6-2. She won her first round match with a 6-0, 6-0 win and her second round match 6-3, 6-4.
In boys’ doubles, Clark Mason and Gabe VanYperen won their first round match 6-0, 6-0 before falling in the second round 6-3, 6-2. In mixed doubles, Taylor Brown and Toby Adams lost their first round match 6-3, 6-1.
Aberdeen had three qualify for state as well with Karenea Hayes meeting up with the No. 1 seed for girls’ singles from St. Andrews in the first round with a 6-0, 6-0 loss. In mixed doubles, Derek Ford and Samiyah Burroughs also met up with St. Andrews and took a 6-0, 6-1 loss.