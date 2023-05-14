All five of our Monroe County track teams finished out their seasons strong and were well-represented at the state championship meet at Pearl last Wednesday.
Aberdeen and Amory both had state competitors come away with medals during the event.
Aberdeen
Gabrielle Holliday reached the podium for Aberdeen’s track team as she finished third in the girls’ long jump.
“I am extremely proud of Gabby,” Aberdeen coach Jaylon Fair said. “She has worked hard each year that I’ve coached her, and this year all of it paid off. She constantly improved year to year, and I’m just so glad she ended her senior year with a metal. The best has yet to come for her, and I can’t wait to see what her future career will hold.
Gabrielle Holliday also finished eighth in the girls’ 100-meter dash, while Chris Holliday placed fourth in the boys’ 400-meter dash for Aberdeen.
Amory
Amory’s track team made the podium in four different categories during Wednesday’s state meet.
“When everyone else pitied them, they reminded them all of who the Amory track is,” Amory coach Steven Griffin said. “When everyone counted them out, they rose to the challenge.”
The girls’ 4x100 relay team of Cassidy Talley, Karlee Stokes, Jayla Spratt and MaKenzi Sykes finished third. For the boys, Elijah Spratt placed second in the long jump, while James Connor finished second in the shot put. Galen Jones also finished third in the boys’ discus.
“Our kids bonded together and decided that nothing, not even a tornado, would hinder them from accomplishing the goals they had been working for months to achieve,” Griffin said.
Other girl state competitors for Amory include Adrianna Buckingham, who finished seventh in the 400-meter dash, Jayla Spratt, who finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, and Cassidy Talley, who finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
The girls’ 4x400 relay team of Buckingham, McKynlie Camp, Teariana Hodges and Sykes also finished eighth.
Layn Burney competed in the boys’ 1600 and 3200-meter runs, finishing in eighth and sixth place, while the boys’ 4x400 relay team of Amare Brown, Nathaniel Walker, Maurice Dancy and Dorian Ewing placed seventh.
“This group is special, and we truly believe that they reminded our community of what it means to be Panther Strong,” Griffin said.
Hamilton/Hatley/Smithville
Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville were also represented well at state with a few athletes nearly bringing home medals.
The Hamilton girls’ 4x200 relay team of Cam Danner, Paris Flanery, Zakia Dobbs and Jayce Randle finished fifth at the state meet, while Randle also placed seventh in the girls’ 100-meter dash.
Hatley’s Banks Smith finished seventh in the boys’ discus, while Smithville’s Mikayla Wall placed fourth in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.37.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.