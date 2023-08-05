The Aberdeen Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs took things one step at a time during the summer under first-year head coach Edward Townsel, and they were able to see growth in each game they played.
“The guys started off strong and played a good Holmes County team. We played pretty well against them and got two wins in the eight games we played, so that was pretty good,” Townsel said. “One thing that stood out for the girls was we scored two points in the first half against Louisville and finished with 15 or 16 points, but we scored 27 in our last game. The most important thing for both teams was that we played harder in our last game than we did in our first.”
For the boys, Townsel highlighted over the play of a few returning and new players like Tallie Webber, Maurice Howard, Tyler Johnson, Chris Sykes, RJ Adams and Jayden Buchanan.
“Tallie had a really good summer, and Maurice only played with us for two games because of football, but I could tell that he’s going to be good for us this year,” he said. “Tyler and Chris only played the last two games too, but they showed great improvement. I was impressed with how RJ Adams looked, and Jayden held his own down in the paint. Hopefully, a couple more guys that didn’t get to play much will continue to improve before November.”
Haley Donaldson, Jatori Johnson, Kaitlyn Hubbard, Aaliyah Taylor and Alexis Taylor were a few Lady Bulldogs that shined in summer play, according to Townsel.
“I think Haley had like 17 points in our final game, so she’s taken a big leap already,” he said. “Jatori and Kaitlyn were really productive in the games that they played, and Aaliyah and Alexis Taylor showed improvement. Alexis came along late, but her and Aaliyah are a good duo.”
One thing that Townsel hopes to continue working on with both teams is building structure.
“In both practices, we worked on having a structured practice and doing a little bit of conditioning,” he said. “With me being new, I just wanted to get them into the scheme of things as far as what I want to do and what we’re going to do moving forward. The girls really bought into the summer a little bit more than the guys, but I think the guys will come along after football season. My goal going forward is to show them what structure looks like because without structure, there’s no way that we can be successful.”
