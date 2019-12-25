ABERDEEN – For the past six years, the Aberdeen High School girls basketball team has given high-performing elementary students an early Christmas. Last week, Aberdeen Elementary School students were given games, toy trucks and makeup kits, among other gifts.
“They love being surprised by the team and they know a lot of girls on the team. They look forward to it every year. Even the ones who don’t get a toy enjoy it,” said AES Principal Lauren Fondren.
Students who met the most goals and did the best on winter assessments receive the presents. The gift giveaway for the top students in kindergarten through third grades is one of two major community service projects the team does throughout the year.
“I’m all about building character and well-rounded kids through teaching them to put others ahead of themselves. I’m trying to teach them to be good citizens,” said coach Lorenzo Conley, who came up with the idea during his second year at AHS. “It’s bigger than basketball to me; it’s building a complete player. Not everyone is going to play after high school, and I want them to have the mindset of giving back.”
The girls take the lead in getting the gifts and delivering them to the younger students.
“This is what the season is about. We teach them how it is to give back, especially during the season when not everyone is able to give back,” Conley said.
Fondren expressed her appreciation to the girls team on behalf of the school.