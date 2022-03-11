Editor's note: The clinic was originally slated to be held at the Aberdeen Sportsplex, but it will now be held at the Aberdeen Country Club.
ABERDEEN – People of all ages are invited to learn the basics of the game of golf March 16 during a free two-hour clinic at the Aberdeen Country Club. The clinic will be taught by brothers Dewayne and Allen Standifer.
“We’re going to show people how to hold a club and how to hit some golf balls – just something else to do than just the normal stuff like basketball,” said Dewayne, who is from Aberdeen, but now lives in Florida. “I was introduced to golf in my 30s and I play a couple of times a week now. I love the sport.”
He recently donated several golf clubs to the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department.
Dewayne has also expressed his willingness to sponsor lessons from a golf pro for a couple of people.
Park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart said next week’s clinic will be followed by other first-timers’ clinics for other sports in the future. She said having the golf clinic at the Aberdeen SportsPlex offers an opportunity to showcase the area.
The clinic, which also addresses proper stance and swinging, is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Spots are limited and to sign up, call or text Stewart at (662) 813-3414.
