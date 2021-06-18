ABERDEEN – Since COVID-19 hit last March, the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department has been closed, but a June 19 soft opening of the Aberdeen Sportsplex will lead into its official June 21 reopening.
The gym will reopen to the public June 21 from 3 until 7 p.m. for recreational use, with several safety measures in place.
“At 5 o’clock, we’ll clear out the gym as a whole and sanitize. You will have to have a mask to enter. Temperatures will be checked, and each person will have to sanitize their hands when they enter. No more than 25 people will be allowed in the gym at one time. We will sanitize balls after every game. We won’t allow spectators to try keeping the numbers down. While you’re waiting to play next, you will have to be six feet apart,” said park and rec. director Michelle Stewart.
Official bookings for the gym and the High Street Community Center will not begin until June 21. People interesting in renting buildings may call Janet Parks at the Aberdeen City Clerk’s office at 369-8588.
As of last week, regulations for rentals were not finalized, but Stewart encourages those who haven’t been vaccinated to wear masks at events.
“We won’t be able to physically monitor every event that’s going on. If you haven’t had your vaccination and go to an event at the gym, I encourage you to wear your mask,” she said.
Looking Ahead
As far as programs and leagues, Stewart is waiting to see how the gym’s reopening and the sportsplex’s soft opening go before they are fully going.
June 19’s soft opening for the sportsplex will include kickball, t-ball, coach-pitch and baseball games at the same time beginning at noon. There is a $1 entry fee in order for city officials to keep track of attendance.
“We’ll also have a flag football training. We’re coordinating with Pastor [Rafeal] Mitchell of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, and the two teams we know are registered are Aberdeen High School and Shannon High School. They’ll do some football drills and go into playing 7 on 7 flag football,” Stewart said.
Concessions will be available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Work on the sportsplex, which was initiated by Mayor Charles Scott, began two years ago. Scott, Monroe County Work Center helpers and community volunteers have since worked to revive it.
As of last week, there were 30 citizens and 11 city employees registered for the kickball game, 16 signed up for t-ball, 13 for coach-pitch, 10 for age 9 and 10 baseball and five for age 11 and 12 baseball.
An adult co-ed team, the One Hit Wonders, will help with training the 11- and 12-year-old participants. There were also two teams as of last week signed up for the player-pitch game.
“We’ll have every field running at the same time. You can literally go from watching kickball to watching a training session to watching flag football,” Stewart said.
She is in need of volunteers to help coach football, basketball and baseball, and anyone interested may call at 813-3414.