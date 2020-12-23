Aberdeen guard Jamiyah Hoskins will take her shooting talents to the next level, signing her letter of intent to play basketball at Itawamba Community College.
“When I went on a visit at ICC, it felt like home, and the coaches made me feel very comfortable there,” Hoskins said. “I felt like that was a great place to go to, and it’s a very good decision because my family and friends can come watch me play.”
Hoskins has been one of the Lady Bulldogs’ leading scorers since her freshmen season, averaging 10.4 points per game as a junior and 12.3 as a sophomore. She is a 48 percent three-point shooter and played in the North/South All-Star game this fall.
“She has been a great leader for us and one of the most selfless players I have ever coached,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “She doesn’t mind giving the ball up when she needs to or making sure her teammates are okay even though she can take over a game when she wants to.
“I’m excited to see her play at the next level.”
Conley said he believes Hoskins’ skills translate well to the next level.
“Shooting is her biggest strength,” he said. “She can really shoot it, so I think that’s one thing is ICC is getting a really great shooter. If someone can get her the ball in the open floor, I’m sure she will knock it down.”
Hoskins said she wants to continue to improve her game when the Lady Bulldogs resume play in January.
“I want to work on being a better scorer, a better defender and just overall a better leader for our team,” she said.