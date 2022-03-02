Aberdeen senior Taniya Morris became the first Lady Bulldog to advance to state in powerlifting on Wednesday afternoon after coming in first place and setting a pair of personal records.
“She had some tough competition from some awesome young ladies from all over northern Mississippi, but she proved to be the toughest yesterday,” Aberdeen girls' powerlifting coach Elisabeth Oliver said.
At last month’s 1-3A Region meet, Morris pulled a combined weight of 570 to finish second out of seven lifters, and she also set a new personal record of 265 on deadlift.
In last week’s North half meet, Morris pulled a combined weight of 635 to finish first out of six lifters and set two personal records of 120 on bench and 295 on deadlift to advance to state. Morris’s 295 deadlift was not only her personal best, but it was also the top deadlift in her weight class.
“Before she attempted her final deadlift, I told her that’s light weight, easy weight. You can do this. I believe in you,” Oliver said. “The look on her face when she saw all three white lights was priceless. She ran off the platform and gave me the biggest hug, and I still have the chalk handprints on the back of my hoodie from the hug. I still get teary-eyed knowing that she will be able to have such an amazing memory to share for the rest of her life.”
Oliver voiced her excitement for Morris on this big accomplishment as she prepares for state.
“No young lady will ever be able to say they were the first to make it to state in girls’ powerlifting at Aberdeen High School,” she said. “She owns that title and rightfully so because she has put in the work, and I’m over the moon excited to see how she competes at state.”
Seven other female powerlifters from Monroe County schools also will be advancing to state on April 1.
Amory’s La’Kiereni Kelly placed second in the 181-weight class to get a ticket to state.
“I expect her to give it her all,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “These past few weeks, I found out that she is a true competitor and doesn’t like to get beat. All season, she’s exceeded my expectations, so at state, I’m expecting big things from her.”
Nettleton’s powerlifting will be advancing six girls to state in Marley Ford, Savannah Harlow, K’Lee Capps, Autumn Jones, Emma Mask and Morgan Braylock.
On the boys' side, lifters are preparing for their North half meet this week.
Defending state champion Jake Jarrett qualified for the North half meet in 1A, while teammates Hiett Hamilton, Tyler Bair and Reed Morris also will compete for North half.
For Amory, Ron Jenkins, Ja'Tavious Ward, Daelyn Latham, Jaurquez Ivy, Nathaniel Walker, Jax Boykin, Jalyn Nathan and Walker Thompson all qualified for the North half meet.
Ka'Darius Watkins made North half for Aberdeen, while Mark Melton and Gavin Lee qualified for Hamilton. Banks Smith also qualified for Hatley.