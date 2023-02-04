ABERDEEN – The trio of Jermaine Strong, Jayden Walker and Jelon Peterson starred in their roles for the Aberdeen Bulldogs over the past few seasons and hope to do the same at the collegiate level.
All three athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Itawamba Community College on Wednesday.
“We’re going to miss the class of 2023 as a collective because they gave us a lot of production as a whole,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “Jelon (Peterson) has improved each year, and he was very big for us offensively and defensively as a for sure tackler. With his length and everything, I think he’ll have a good shot of doing some big things at the next level. Jermaine (Strong) was our catalyst all year, and he was our spark when we needed one. He was an all-around player for us, so we’re definitely going to miss him. Jayden (Walker) had a tone of opportunities, and I’m happy that he chose ICC because I’ll get to watch him play.”
Peterson stated that he became interested in ICC after meeting and speaking with the coaching staff.
“I feel like I can trust the coaches to elevate me in my ways as a man and a football player at the next level,” Peterson said. “It kind of was a collective decision because after hearing how they were going to use us, we thought that it would be a good idea to sign there together and get to work.”
Peterson tallied 36 tackles and three interceptions and tallied nearly 80 receiving yards and a touchdown as a senior. Peterson was also named to the Super 22 Defense for Division 4-3A this past season.
Walker was drawn in by ICC’s environment, and he believes the football team can do big things with all the other Monroe County athletes joining the tribe.
“I feel like it’s a good place for me and with all the other people from the area signing there, I think we can all do something special,” Walker said. “I think me, Jelon and Jermaine will come in and continue to be good together because we’ve been teammates since pee-wee football. I want to get bigger, work on my speed and overall technique.”
Walker finished his senior year with 104 tackles, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Walker was named the Defensive Player of the Year in Division 4-3A in his junior and was also selected to the Class 3A All-State First Team Defense as a junior and senior. This past season, he was named to the Super 22 Defense for Division 4-3A.
Strong was enthused by the idea of getting to continue to play alongside his teammates, and he is ready to take a shot at the positions of wide receiver and defensive back.
“I love the facility, and I love how everything’s going up there,” Strong said. “I got my teammates going with me, and I can’t wait to make big plays with them. They’re planning to use me as a weapon, so I’ll be playing a lot of wide receiver and defensive back. I mainly want to work on my craft and focus on the positions that they put me in.”
In his senior year, Strong finished with a 53-percent completion rating while throwing for 1,374 yards and 14 touchdown completions. On the ground, he totaled 921 rushing yards on 9.2 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns. For his career, Strong tallied 2,265 passing yards, 1,446 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns.
Accolades for Strong includes two Super 22 Offense selection and a Class 3A All-State First Team Defense as a senior.
