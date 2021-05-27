Aberdeen senior Tyler Stephenson has enjoyed being a part of the Bulldogs’ track program and now sees his opportunity to play a sport he loves at the next level.
Stephenson signed his letter of intent on Friday to run track at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas.
“I love track and have ever since I was in middle school. I always saw myself going to do this,” Stephenson said. “I liked the school and the fact that I’m getting away and going to Texas.”
Stephenson’s accomplishments with track include making it to state three times, twice in the 400 meters and once in the 800 meters.
Stephenson placed fourth at North half in the 400 meters to qualify for state this season and also made it in the same event as a sophomore. He qualified in the 800 meters as an eighth-grader.
“Right now I’m getting to training and I just want to get my time faster,” Stephenson said.
Aberdeen first-year track coach Jaylon Fair said he has enjoyed working with Stephenson, both in track and also on the football field.
“I’m really proud of Tyler. He’s a good kid, an awesome runner and an awesome person. I love working with him, and he plays football too,” Fair said. “It was a big time thing for him, and he’s a pretty fast guy. I would say he’s one of the fastest in North Mississippi and maybe in the whole state.”
Stephenson was also a starter on the football team in the secondary.
“Just seeing him grow up and become a man has been a big thing,” Fair said. “I am proud of him and can’t say it enough. I tell him all the time how proud I am of him, and I’m happy he got the chance to take his talents to Jarvis and go out to Texas and do things.”