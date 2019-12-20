COLUMBUS – It was a tough road trip for Aberdeen on Saturday night as both the Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs were swept by host Columbus in scores of 69-30 and 53-12.
In the boys’ game, the Falcons started out on an 8-0 run before the Bulldogs were able to get on the board and cut it to 8-5 with a three from Jaylan Loggan and a layup from Tae Johnson. Columbus scored the next eight straight, but Jenari Bell made the last bucket of the first for Aberdeen to trail 16-7.
Columbus outscored the Bulldogs 20-10 in the second quarter with Aberdeen’s points coming on threes by Malik Williams and ML Fort, a free throw from Loggan and a three-point play from Bell. The Falcons carried the 36-17 into the half.
The Falcons scored first in the third to extend the lead to 20-plus, but Johnson cut into that with a three-point play. Columbus ended the third on an 18-2 run with the Bulldogs’ lone points coming from Bell at the free-throw line.
In the fourth, Williams, Johnson and Loggan added points.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Miyunia Thomas tied the game early at 2-2, but Columbus led 13-4 at the end of the first with Makayla Davis scoring the only other Aberdeen points.
The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-2 in the second with Kierstyn Riddle’s free throws being Aberdeen’s only points.
In the third, Paige Matthews and Arianna Prophette each sank three-pointers, but Columbus was able to extend its lead to 45-12 and shut out Aberdeen in the final quarter.