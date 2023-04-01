ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s tennis team picked up a 5-2 win over Noxubee County last Tuesday to claim the division tournament championship.
“I am extremely proud of the team’s accomplishment, and I’m honored to coach young men and women who represent our school, district, city and community the right way,” Aberdeen coach Micah Burnett said.
Noxubee took the wins in the boys’ and girls’ singles matches as Zach Hopkins defeated Aberdeen’s Jaylene Fair 7-5, 6-1, while Trinity Freeman took a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kylie Daniel.
In the two boys’ doubles matches, Wallace Byars and Amari Parks grabbed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Noxubee’s Somijae Brandon and Marquis Jenkins, while De’Quavion Shields and Michael Walker picked up a 6-3, 6-4 win over Noxubee’s Ekamaryn Smith and Ryan Butler.
In the girls’ doubles matches, Aberdeen’s Karenea Hayes and Tamiya Stewart defeated Lakayria Dupree and Sindia Linares 6-2, 6-0, while Haley Fears and Nadia Cox took a 6-4, 7-5 win against Noxubee’s Shajadakiss Smith and Kennedy Spann.
In the mixed doubles match, Aberdeen’s Omar Orr and Ambria Walters snagged a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dauavian Williams and SommerFayth Brandon.
The first round of tennis playoffs begins on April 3, while the second and third rounds will be on April 6 and 11. North half starts on April 14, and the championship round starts on April 24-27.
