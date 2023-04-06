ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s tennis team picked up a 5-2 win over Noxubee County on March 28th to claim the division tournament championship.
“I am extremely proud of the team’s accomplishment, and I’m honored to coach young men and women who represent our school, district, city and community the right way,” Aberdeen coach Micah Burnett said.
Noxubee took the wins in the boys’ and girls’ singles matches as Zach Hopkins defeated Aberdeen’s Jaylene Fair 7-5, 6-1, while Trinity Freeman took a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kylie Daniel.
In the two boys’ doubles matches, Wallace Byars and Amari Parks grabbed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Noxubee’s Somijae Brandon and Marquis Jenkins, while De’Quavion Shields and Michael Walker picked up a 6-3, 6-4 win over Noxubee’s Ekamaryn Smith and Ryan Butler.
In the girls’ doubles matches, Aberdeen’s Karenea Hayes and Tamiya Stewart defeated Lakayria Dupree and Sindia Linares 6-2, 6-0, while Haley Fears and Nadia Cox took a 6-4, 7-5 win against Noxubee’s Shajadakiss Smith and Kennedy Spann.
In the mixed doubles match, Aberdeen’s Omar Orr and Ambria Walters snagged a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dauavian Williams and SommerFayth Brandon.
Last Monday: Alcorn Central 6, Aberdeen 1
Aberdeen suffered a 6-1 loss in its first-round matchup against Alcorn Central last Monday.
Alcorn’s Alana Whittemore took a 6-1, 6-0 win over Kylie Daniel in the girls’ singles match. In the boys’ doubles matches, Aberdeen’s Wallace Byars and Amari Parks lost 6-0, 6-0 against Caden Whittemore and Davis Hardin, while Jaylene Fair and Michael Walker went into a three-set battle against Alcorn’s Reed Roberson and Hank Harville and came out on top 6-3, 6-4 and 10-7.
In the girls’ doubles matches, Alcorn’s Shiloh Grisham and Maria Ramos-Souza picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win over Karenea Hayes and Tamiya Stewart, while Nadia Cox and Haley Fears fell 6-0, 6-3 to Alcorn’s Mallory Hays and Sydney Bryant.
Aberdeen’s Ambria Walters and Omar Orr dropped the mixed doubles match 6-0, 6-0 Jacob Cornelius and Olivia Walker.
