The Amory Christian basketball teams traveled to Harvest Christian’s Falcon Invitational Tournament in Ozark, Ala., and both came away with first-place trophies to start the season.
Tournament play kicked off for the Lady Lions on Thursday afternoon as they picked up a 53-31 win over Emmanuel Christian.
Lauren Jones led the Lady Lions in scoring with 28 points, while Faith Keeton contributed 15 points in the win.
The Lady Lions continued play on Friday against Trinity Christian, where they grabbed a 42-11 win.
Jones finished Friday’s game with 23 points, three rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Molly Hallmark added nine points, six rebounds and five steals, while Keeton tallied eight points, five rebounds, two steals and a block. Zoie Christian played strong defensively with five rebounds, four steals and a block.
The win earned the Lady Lions a spot in the championship game on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Lions had to match up against Emmanuel Christian again for the championship, and they were able to take home the first-place trophy with a 41-21 win.
Keeton led the team in scoring with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals. Hallmark had 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine steals and three blocks, Jones added six points, nine rebounds and seven steals, and Christian grabbed seven rebounds. Both Jones and Keeton were also selected as members of the All-Tournament Team.
The boys’ team began tournament play on Friday morning against Harvest Christian Academy, a 55-42 loss for the Lions.
Michael Spotts had 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Luke Harrison and Josh Long both contributed 10 points. Mason Hill added six points and eight rebounds.
The Lions’ next matchup was against New Life Christian, a 65-37 win for Amory Christian.
Long led the Lions with 22 points, four steals and four rebounds. Jacob Carson added 17 points and four steals, and Spotts contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and three steals. Jake Harrison and Eli Cantrell finished with four points, while Luke Harrison tallied three points and two steals, and Chase Mitchell added two points and three rebounds.
This win advanced the Lions to face off against Trinity Christian, where they picked up a 43-35 win.
Spotts had a team high 17 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Carson contributed 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, and Long added six points and three steals. The win earned Amory Christian a spot in Saturday evening’s championship game.
The Lions once again met the unbeaten Harvest Falcons, a 72-57 win for Amory Christian.
Spotts finished the game with 26 points and 21 rebounds, while Long added 19 points, and Luke Harrison tallied eight points. Hill contributed seven points and 12 rebounds, while Carson finished with six points. Both Spotts and Carson were selected as members of the All-Tournament Team.