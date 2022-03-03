The season is winding down for Amory Christian basketball, but both teams had a busy week on the court, facing Desoto Christian last Monday for their last regular season game and jumping right into the playoffs.
The Lady Lions defeated Desoto Christian 40-14 last Monday night. Faith Keeton led the way with 18 points, while Lauren Jones had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Molly Hallmark contributed four points and 11 rebounds in the win.
The Lions picked up a 70-52 win in their game against Desoto Christian. Josh Long finished with 26 points, while Michael Spotts had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Harrison had a triple-double on the night with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
The conference playoffs began on Friday afternoon with ACA traveling to Louisville to face off against Eagle of Corinth. The Lions won 64-39, while the Lady Lions picked up a 37-24 win.
For the Lions, Eli Cantrell led in scoring with 17 points, while Spotts had another double-double, putting up 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Harrison tallied 15 points in the victory.
For the Lady Lions, Keeton led with 23 points and six rebounds, while Jones added 12 points and seven steals.
On Saturday morning, Amory Christian traveled back to Louisville to take on Grace Christian. The Lions fell 56-39, while the Lady Lions also fell 53-15 to Grace Christian, moving both teams into the losers' bracket in the double-elimination tournament.
For the Lions, Harrison scored a team-high 13 points and four rebounds, while Spotts notched 12 points and eight rebounds. Mason Hill pulled down eight rebounds in the loss.
Emma Keeton was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions with six points, while Faith Keeton added five points in the loss.
Both teams once again had to take on Eagle of Corinth, where the Lions advanced to the championship game after a 68-53 win. The Lady Lions also managed to advance with a 71-52 win.
Spotts tallied 21 points for the Lions, while Long added 14 points. Hill and Harrison both had nine points in the win.
Faith Keeton led the Lady Lions with 31 points, while Jones added 17 points. Molly Hallmark tallied 15 points, and Emma Keeton contributed seven points in the win.
The Lions fell 57-32 in the championship match against Grace Christian. Spotts finished with nine points and nine rebounds, while Harrison had seven points and four rebounds.
The Lady Lions also fell to Grace Christian 57-29 in the championship game. Faith Keeton paced the Lady Lions with 18 points, while Jones added eight points.
The conference sends the top two teams to the state championship tournament, so being in the runner-up position, both ACA teams will advance to the next level.