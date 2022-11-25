The Amory Christian Lions and Lady Lions began their 2022 conference play last week, with both teams spitting a pair of their matchups.
Last Monday, the teams traveled to Victory Christian Academy in New Albany, where the Lady Lions fell to the Lady Warriors 34-28.
Molly Hallmark led the Lady Lions in scoring with 12 points, while Megan Ford followed with four points. Hallmark also finished the game with 21 rebounds and eight steals, and Ford earned six rebounds and two assists on the night.
The Lions picked up a 65-47 win over the Warriors. Eli Cantrell lit up the boards, leading the team in scoring with 30 points, while Jake Harrison followed with 10 points and six steals. Blaine Johnson also led the team in rebounds with 10, while Cantrell added seven.
On Friday, Amory Christian faced off against the Grace Christian, where the Lady Lions fell to the Lady Eagles 49-4. Hallmark led the team with 12 rebounds and eight steals.
The Lions wasted no time in jumping on the boards early against the Eagles. A three-pointer by Chase Mitchell put the Lions up 18-12 at the end of the first period, but Grace Christian closed the gap to finish the half trailing 24-20.
The second half began with stingy defense by the Lions, holding the Eagles to 20 points for the majority of the third quarter, but the Eagles began lighting up the board late in the fourth to pull ahead with seconds left in the game. The Lions could not recover as they fell 56-53.
Harrison led the Lions with 15 points, while Chase Mitchell followed with 12 points. Cantrell also added eight rebounds for the Lions.
