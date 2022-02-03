Amory Christian had a busy week with four days of basketball as its teams evenly split with their opponents, winning two games and losing two games.
The action started last Tuesday night with Amory Christian hosting Grace Christian, in a 46-6 loss for the Lady Lions. Lauren Jones finished with four points, while Molly Hallmark added two points and 11 rebounds.
The Lions also fell 47-31 in their matchup with Grace Christian. Michael Spotts tallied 15 points, three rebounds and four steals, while Luke Harrison added in eight points. Mason Hill contributed six points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Eli Cantrell contributed two points, four rebounds and two steals in the loss.
On Thursday, Amory Christian traveled to take on Starkville Christian, where both teams fell 50-32.
For the Lady Lions, Jones led the team with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Faith Keeton tallied 10 points and four steals. Molly Hallmark added eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Zoie Christian pulled down seven rebounds on the night.
For the Lions, Spotts put up 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Hill finished with nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Jake Harrison tallied nine points and three rebounds, while Luke Harrison contributed seven points. Cantrell chipped in two points and two rebounds in the loss.
On Friday night, both teams picked up road wins over Desoto Christian Academy.
The Lady Lions were led by Faith Keeton with 11 points, three rebounds and four steals, while Hallmark finished with nine points, four rebounds and five steals. Jones added eight points, four rebounds and eight steals, while Reese Crook and Sarah Beth Boyette both tallied five points. Emma Keeton chipped in a basket and five rebounds, and Megan Ford contributed two points, seven rebounds and three steals. Christian grabbed three rebounds and nine steals.
The Lions defeated Desoto Christian 83-57 on Friday. Spotts scored 48 points, Luke Harrison added 21 points, Hill tallied nine points and Cantrell finished with five points.
Saturday afternoon, Amory Christian hosted Unity Christian, where both teams were able to grab wins.
The Lady Lions defeated the Lady Soldiers 54-34. Faith Keeton led the way with 12 points and five steals, while Jones pitched in 11 points, three rebounds and three steals. Anna Kate Carmeans tallied seven points and six rebounds, while Emma Keeton scored six points. Hallmark added six points and six rebounds, Olivia Cantrell had four points and five rebounds, and Christian added four points. Both Boyette and Haley Johnson each contributed two points in the win.
The Lions took down Unity 61-50 on Saturday. Spotts led the team with 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Hill added 14 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Jake Harrison score 11 points. Luke Harrison chipped in seven points, four rebounds and three steals. Chase Mitchell put up seven points, and Cantrell contributed four points and five rebounds in the win.