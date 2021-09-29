The Amory Christian Lady Lions remain perfect this season after getting the victory against their conference rival Grace Christian from Louisville last Monday night.

ACA completed the 3-0 sweep against the Eagles to keep their record unblemished with set scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-14.

The Lady Lions were led by middle blocker Allison Underwood, who pulled in a total of seven kills and six blocks. Molly Hallmark also performed well at the net as she accounted for two blocks.

Bre Hawkins produced seven aces, while Lexie May added in five aces of her own. May also finished the game with four kills.

The Lady Lions’ win improves their record to 9-0 on the season.

