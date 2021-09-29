ACA keeps winning streak going For the Monroe Journal dblanchard Author email Sep 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Amory Christian's Bre Hawkins hammers the serve for an ace. Tanya Jones Amory Christian's Molly Hallmark had two blocks at the net for the Lady Lions. Tanya Jones Amory Christian's Lexie May elevates for one of her four kills against the Eagles. Tanya Jones Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Amory Christian Lady Lions remain perfect this season after getting the victory against their conference rival Grace Christian from Louisville last Monday night.ACA completed the 3-0 sweep against the Eagles to keep their record unblemished with set scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-14.The Lady Lions were led by middle blocker Allison Underwood, who pulled in a total of seven kills and six blocks. Molly Hallmark also performed well at the net as she accounted for two blocks.Bre Hawkins produced seven aces, while Lexie May added in five aces of her own. May also finished the game with four kills.The Lady Lions’ win improves their record to 9-0 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save dblanchard Author email Follow dblanchard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 72° Mostly Cloudy Amory, MS (38821) Today Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 9:56 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Sports ACA keeps winning streak going 1 hr ago Sports Lady Lions serve their way to dominant win over Okolona 2 hrs ago Sports Watching the A-Game through a different lens this year 2 hrs ago Sports Noles' all around effort leads to fourth-straight win 2 hrs ago Sports First-half struggles against Cavaliers lead to Bulldog loss 2 hrs ago Sports Panthers fall short in battle against Hilltoppers 3 hrs ago Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election