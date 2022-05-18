ACA's Michael Spotts signed to play basketball with Blue Mountain College last Tuesday. Pictured sitting, from left: Kim Spotts, Michael Spotts, Keith Spotts. Back, from left: Eric Keeton, Jack Moser, Amory Christian coach Dan Cantrell, Mia Spotts.
After a very solid senior year with the Lions, Amory Christian Academy standout Michael Spotts signed to continue his basketball career at Blue Mountain College last Tuesday.
Spotts said that his decision to sign with Blue Mountain was heavily influenced by his family and one of his former teammates.
“My sister goes to college there, and she loves it because it’s a smaller campus, and you get to know the other students well,” Spotts said. “One of my former teammates, Hunter Keeton, played basketball there for a year, and he spoke highly of their basketball program. I went to their campus a couple of times, and I loved it up there, so when they gave me an offer, I knew I had to take it.”
In his senior year, Spotts lead the Lions in nearly every category, averaging 22.9 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 4.7 blocks per game.
“After Michael’s junior year, I told him that his drive and confidence were two things that he needed to work on going into his senior year, and everyone clearly saw the transformation that he made,” Amory Christian coach Dan Cantrell said. “He took the summer to work on his shooting and strength, and this year, he really made a big improvement on his offensive drive.”
Cantrell said that he believes Spotts will provide the Toppers with some solid shooting as he gets used to the collegiate level.
“I think when Michael (Spotts) gets acclimated with the strength and conditioning that they’re going to do, I think he’ll provide their team with good shooting,” he said. “As far as position wise, I expect him to play off the ball and be a guy that can come off screens and knock down shots.”
Spotts said that he plans to take on the challenges of being a college athlete by adapting to the collegiate level while also focusing on his studies.
“Adapting to the college level because high school is obviously a different game, and everyone in college is there because they’re good enough to be there,” he said. “My work ethic is also something that I plan to work on, allowing time for my studies while also being a full-time collegiate athlete. I want to become a better all-around athlete and maybe win a few Player of the Week awards while I’m there.”